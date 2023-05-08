Global Mining Support Activities Market Report 2023: Government Policies to Support the Mining Industry Bolster Growth

DUBLIN, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mining Support Activities Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global mining support activities market grew from $261.69 billion in 2022 to $281.76 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The mining support activities market is expected to grow to $391.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Major companies in the mining support activities market include The Metallurgical Corp of China, Hochtief AG, PT United Tractors Tbk, Perenti Global Ltd., NRW Holdings Limited, The Weir Group plc, Major Drilling Group International Inc., Aveng Limited, Boart Longyear Ltd., and Foraco International SA.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

- war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The main types of mining support activities are coal mining support activities, metal mining support activities and nonmetallic minerals mining support activities. The coal mining support activities include activities such as exploration for coal and traditional prospecting methods, such as taking core samples and making geological observations at prospective sites on a contract or fee basis. The services are provided by independent contractors and companies to mining companies, construction companies, and others.



The mining support activities market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides mining support activities market statistics, including mining support activities industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a mining support activities market share, detailed mining support activities market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the mining support activities industry. This mining support activities market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



GIS technology is increasingly being used by mining companies to monitor critical factors such as sustainability, geological composition, and compliance. GIS systems capture, record, evaluate and present spatial or geographic data. GIS integrates exploration datasets such as geophysical images, geochemistry, geologic maps, radiometric surveys, boreholes, and mineral deposits leading to efficient discovery of new mineral deposits.

This technology also provides 3D visualization tools as it integrates data from various data sources. They are also used in allied industries such as production, mine closure, and reclamation. For instance, according to GISGIG, the global GIS market is expected to reach $12.7 billion by 2024.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the mining support activities market in 2022. Western Europe was the second largest region in the mining support activities market. The regions covered in the mining support activities market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Government policies to support the mining industry is expected to drive the support activities for mining market. Governments are providing subsidies and encouraging foreign direct investments (FDI) in the mining industry. The amount of government support includes the support through governments' public finance institutions such as bilateral development banks and export credit agencies investing in mining projects, fiscal support through budget allocations and tax exemptions, and investments through majority state-owned mining and utility companies.



The mining support activities market consists of revenue earned by entities by offering supporting activities on a contract or fee basis for coal, metal and nonmetallic mineral (except fuels) mining. Support activities include exploration of minerals, drilling, draining of mines and other support activities. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Mining Support Activities Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Mining Support Activities Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Mining Support Activities Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Mining Support Activities Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Mining Support Activities Market Trends And Strategies



8. Mining Support Activities Market - Macro Economic Scenario

8.1 COVID-19 Impact On Mining Support Activities Market

8.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Mining Support Activities Market

8.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Mining Support Activities Market



9. Mining Support Activities Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Mining Support Activities Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Mining Support Activities Market, 2022, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Mining Support Activities Market, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Mining Support Activities Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Mining Support Activities Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Mining Support Activities Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Coal Mining Support Activities

Metal Mining Support Activities

Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Support Activities

11.3. Global Mining Support Activities Market, Segmentation By Service Provider Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Independent Contractors

Companies

11.3. Global Mining Support Activities Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Mining Companies

Construction Companies

Other Applications

12. Mining Support Activities Market Segments

12.1. Global Coal Mining Support Activities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion) - Coal Mining Drilling Services; Coal Mining Exploration Services; Coal Mining Draining Services; Other Coal Mining Support Activities

12.2. Global Metal Mining Support Activities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion) - Metal Mining Drilling Services; Metal Mining Exploration Services; Metal Mining Draining Services; Other Metal Mining Support Activities

12.3. Global Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Support Activities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion) - Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Drilling Services; Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Exploration Services; Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Draining Services; Other Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Support Activities



13. Mining Support Activities Market Metrics

13.1. Mining Support Activities Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2017-2027, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Mining Support Activities Market Expenditure, 2017-2027, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lycxiq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets