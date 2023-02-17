Global Minoxidil and Finasteride API Market Set to Reach USD 262.9 Mn by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 6.1% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Minoxidil and Finasteride API Market by Type (Minoxidil API and Finasteride API), Disease Type (Minoxidil API [Alopecia Treatment and Hypertension], and Finasteride API [Alopecia Treatment, BPH Treatment, and Other]), Route of Administration (Topical, Oral, and Injectable), and Region: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market was valued at USD 153.4 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 262.9 Mn expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% by the end of 2031. The market growth is attributed to the increasing cases of hair loss and the rising awareness regarding medications for hair loss treatment among patients globally.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Global Calcium PVT LTD

Global Pharma

Samex Overseas

Ralington Pharma

ICROM

Beloor Bayir

Flamma Group

SynZeal Research Pvt

Curia global

Tiefenbacher API + Ingredients

Taj Pharmaceuticals

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/4875

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Minoxidil and Finasteride API Market

On the basis of types, the global Minoxidil and Finasteride API market is segmented into a minoxidil API and finasteride API. The Minoxidil API segment is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period as it is safe for use for both men and women for the treatment of alopecia.

Based on disease type, the global market is fragmented into Minoxidil API (Alopecia treatment, Hypertension) and Finasteride API (Alopecia treatment, BPH treatment, Other). The Minoxidil API segment is held a substantial share of the market owing to the growing demand for hair loss and hypertension treatments.

In terms of the route of administration, the Minoxidil and Finasteride API market is fragmented into topical, oral, and injectable. The topical segment is likely to register a considerable CAGR in the coming years due as it is easy to apply and is completely non-invasive in nature.

Based on regions, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing production of API as the rising prevalence of BPH (benign prostatic hyperplasia) due to an aging population is projected to drive the market in this region.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/minoxidil-and-finasteride-api-market-global-industry-analysis

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Increasing demand for alopecia treatments as the rising prevalence of hair loss can drive the global market.

Minoxidil is widely used for the treatment of high blood pressure and applied topically to treat baldness and hair loss.

Finasteride is used for baldness as helps to increase the number of scalp hairs in men who are experiencing hair loss.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) is a common disease among elderly males and Finasteride is commonly prescribed to treat the symptoms of the disease.

The rising trend of maintaining long hair among men and the adoption of multiple hairstyles has resulted in an increase in the consumption of hair styling products.

The awareness regarding hair care and the adoption of styling products has been rapidly increasing in recent times which can create new opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

Read 180 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Minoxidil and Finasteride API Market by Type (Minoxidil API and Finasteride API), Disease Type (Minoxidil API [Alopecia Treatment and Hypertension], and Finasteride API [Alopecia Treatment, BPH Treatment, and Other]), Route of Administration (Topical, Oral, and Injectable), and Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

For Any Questions on This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/4875

Key Segments Covered

Type

Minoxidil API

Finasteride API

Disease Type

Minoxidil API

Alopecia treatment



Hypertension

Finasteride API

Alopecia treatment



BPH treatment



Other

Route of Administration

Topical

Oral

Injectable

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Other Related Reports:

Beauty and Personal Care Market by Products (Fragrances, Color Cosmetics, Hair Care, Skin Care, and Others), Types (Organic and Convectional), Distribution Channels (E-commerce, Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, and Others), and Regions ( Asia Pacific , North America , Latin America , Europe , and Middle East & Africa ) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2022 – 2030

Global Hair Styling Foam Market by Type (Sunscreen, Oil Hair Care, and Other), By Application (Barbershop, Home, and Other), And by Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

Global Value added Hair Oils Market by Type (Light Hair Oils, Amla Based Hair Oils, Value Added Coconut Hair Oils, Cooling Hair Oils, Anti-Hair Fall Oils, Others), By Application (Beauty Salons, Spas, Beauty Parlors), and by Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast To 2028

Global Hair Care Oil Market by Type (Coconut Oil, Olive Oil, Shea Butter , Tea Tree Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Other), By Application (Barbershop, Home), And By Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as small & medium businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews

7th Floor, Siddh Icon,

Baner Road, Pune.

Maharashtra – 411045. India.

Phone: +1 909 414 1393

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://growthmarketreports.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/growth_reports

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/growth-market-report/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980656/Growth_Market_Reports_Logo1.jpg

SOURCE Growth Market Reports