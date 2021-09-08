Global Minoxidil Market Report 2021: Increased Prevalence of Alopecia, Especially Androgenetic Alopecia (AGA), will Boost the Market
Sep 08, 2021, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Minoxidil Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for minoxidil should grow from $1.9 billion in 2020 to $2.4 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% for the period of 2020-2025
The report analyzes the market trends of Minoxidil with data from 2019, estimates from 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through the forecast period of 2020 through 2025). The report will highlight the current and future market potential of Minoxidil along with an analysis of the competitive landscape. Regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints, and opportunities
are covered.
The growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of cases of alopecia, the rising geriatric population and rising cases of chronic diseases.
The increased prevalence of alopecia, especially androgenetic alopecia (AGA), will boost the Minoxidil market in the forecast period.
Hair loss resulting from chronic diseases is another propelling factor to the Minoxidil market.
Other key factors augmenting demand for Minoxidil are the rising geriatric population, the increasing number of cases of alopecia areata, ongoing R&D and the launch of novel products. One impediment to market growth during the forecast period, however, could be the side effects of Minoxidil.
For this report, the market is segmented based on type, form, application and geography or region. Based on type, the market in this report is segmented into 5%, 2% and 10% Minoxidil. The forms of Minoxidil are topical and oral. In terms of applications, the report covers alopecia and chronic diseases.
In terms of regional analysis, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW, with detailed analysis of the market in major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, and India. For market estimates, data are provided for 2019 as the base year, with estimates for 2020 and forecast values for 2025.
The Report Includes
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, 2020, and projection of CAGR through 2025
- Market share analysis of minoxidil by type, form, application, and region, and evaluation of market size and forecast, and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the market growth
- Coverage of ongoing scientific discoveries and technological advances and insights into marketed and pipeline (R&D) products, product recalls, and reimbursement policies
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of major players, including Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Global Market Size
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
Chapter 4 Regulatory and Patent Landscape
- Regulatory Landscape
- U.S.
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Patent Reviews
Chapter 5 Market Trends
- Product Pipeline
- Future Potential Treatments
- Strategies and Developments
Chapter 6 Impact of COVID-19 on Market
- Overview
- COVID-19 Crisis
- Short-Term Impact on Pharmaceutical Industry
- Long-Term Impact
- Impact on Supply Chain
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Minoxidil
- Current Outlook
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type
- 2% Minoxidil
- 5% Minoxidil
- 10% Minoxidil
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Form
- Topical
- Oral Minoxidil
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application
- Alopecia
- Other Chronic Diseases
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- India
- China
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Apotex Inc.
- Cipla
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Mylan (Viatris)
- Novartis Ag
- Perrigo Company Plc
- Pfizer Inc.
- Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ujsw4c
