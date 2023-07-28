Global Mirrorless Camera Market Projected to Grow by $906.03 Million to 2027, Fueled by Rapid Growth and Superior Functionality

DUBLIN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mirrorless Camera Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mirrorless camera market is set to experience significant growth in the coming years, with a projected increase of $906.03 million during the period from 2022 to 2027.

The market is expected to accelerate at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.55% throughout the forecast period. The report on the mirrorless camera market provides a comprehensive analysis, including market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, covering around 25 market players.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, recent trends, drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by several key factors:

Market Drivers:

Rapid Growth of Mirrorless Cameras: The mirrorless camera market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in camera technology and consumer preferences shifting towards more compact and lightweight camera systems.

Superior Functional and Performance Benefits: Mirrorless cameras offer superior performance benefits, including faster autofocus, continuous shooting, and video capabilities, making them attractive to both amateur and professional photographers.

Increasing Use of Social Media: The rise of social media platforms has led to a growing demand for high-quality images and videos, driving consumers to invest in mirrorless cameras to capture and share content.

The mirrorless camera market is segmented based on distribution channels, types, and geography:

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Type

Interchangeable Lens

Fixed Lens

By Geography

APAC ( Asia-Pacific )

) Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing online retail sales as one of the prime reasons driving the mirrorless camera market growth during the next few years. Additionally, the choice of professional photographers and the increasing popularity of 4K resolution in mirrorless cameras are expected to contribute to sizable demand in the market.

Companies Mentioned:

Canon Inc.

Eastman Kodak Co

FUJIFILM Corp.

Leica Camera AG

Nikon Corp.

Olympus Corp.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SIGMA Corp.

Sony Group Corp.

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/su4gg1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets