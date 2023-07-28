Global Mirrorless Camera Market Projected to Grow by $906.03 Million to 2027, Fueled by Rapid Growth and Superior Functionality

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Jul, 2023, 05:45 ET

DUBLIN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mirrorless Camera Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mirrorless camera market is set to experience significant growth in the coming years, with a projected increase of $906.03 million during the period from 2022 to 2027.

The market is expected to accelerate at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.55% throughout the forecast period. The report on the mirrorless camera market provides a comprehensive analysis, including market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, covering around 25 market players.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, recent trends, drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by several key factors:

Market Drivers:

  • Rapid Growth of Mirrorless Cameras: The mirrorless camera market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in camera technology and consumer preferences shifting towards more compact and lightweight camera systems.
  • Superior Functional and Performance Benefits: Mirrorless cameras offer superior performance benefits, including faster autofocus, continuous shooting, and video capabilities, making them attractive to both amateur and professional photographers.
  • Increasing Use of Social Media: The rise of social media platforms has led to a growing demand for high-quality images and videos, driving consumers to invest in mirrorless cameras to capture and share content.

The mirrorless camera market is segmented based on distribution channels, types, and geography:

By Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

By Type

  • Interchangeable Lens
  • Fixed Lens

By Geography

  • APAC (Asia-Pacific)
  • Europe
  • North America
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing online retail sales as one of the prime reasons driving the mirrorless camera market growth during the next few years. Additionally, the choice of professional photographers and the increasing popularity of 4K resolution in mirrorless cameras are expected to contribute to sizable demand in the market.

Companies Mentioned:

  • Canon Inc.
  • Eastman Kodak Co
  • FUJIFILM Corp.
  • Leica Camera AG
  • Nikon Corp.
  • Olympus Corp.
  • Panasonic Holdings Corp.
  • Ricoh Co. Ltd.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • SIGMA Corp.
  • Sony Group Corp.
  • SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/su4gg1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Industry 2023-2028: Cataract Surgery Segment Witnesses Healthy Growth, Driving the Market

Global Intraoral Scanners Market to Reach $894.1 Million by 2030, Fueled by Growing Adoption in Dental Clinics and Hospitals

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.