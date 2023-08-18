Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Industry Research Report 2023: Demand for Precision Strike Capabilities Elevates Defense Spending - Key Programs and Competitive Analysis to 2033

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market Size and Trend Analysis by Segments, Key Programs, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global missiles and missile defense systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2%

The Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market 2023-33 report provides the market size forecast and the estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the next ten years.

The report covers industry analysis, including the key market drivers, trends, emerging technologies, and major challenges faced by industry participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for the missiles and missile defense systems market over the forecast period.



The air defense modernization and precision strike missile procurement programs by key defense spending countries, such as the US, Russia, China, India, Australia, Poland, and the UK, are anticipated to drive the demand for missiles and missile defense systems over the next decade.

As tensions continue to simmer in Eastern Europe due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, several European countries have donated their missiles and missile defense systems to Ukraine, due to which their inventories have depleted in recent months. In this regard, there has been an increase in missile procurements by European countries to restore the stockpiles to optimum levels and meet their national security requirements.

In addition, the changing geopolitical landscape is also forcing the European countries to put efforts into bolstering their missiles and missile defense systems capabilities to levels stronger than the pre-conflict era, which will further drive the market in the coming decade.

Apart from the US and European countries, several emerging military powers in the Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern regions have initiated next-generation missiles and missile defense systems procurement programs, driven by the unique security challenges and evolving geopolitical dynamics in the region. With the proliferation of ballistic missile technology in the region, countries such as India, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the UAE have invested in acquiring and developing advanced missile defense systems.



The missiles segment is anticipated to be the largest segment in the global missiles and missile defense systems market between 2023 and 2033. Increasing demand for precision strike missiles among the armed forces is expected to drive the growth of the missiles segment over the forecast period.

The commissioning of next-generation military platforms such as aircraft, guided missile frigates, destroyers, corvettes, and submarines is also anticipated to create demand for their weapons payloads, including missiles. Furthermore, the increased focus on the integration of long-range conventional land attack capabilities into modern military platforms is also driving spending on new missile categories.

Major defense-spending countries, including the US, Russia, the UK, France, China, India, and Australia, are investing heavily in the development of hypersonic missiles to improve their military capabilities.

According to Kandlikar Venkatesh+N2, Defense Analyst, "The need to replenish aging inventories of missiles and replace outdated air defense systems with next-generation missile defense systems that are capable of countering the growing threat of fifth-generation combat aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is anticipated to be a major factor driving the missiles and missile defense systems market growth over this decade. The missile defense systems segment will see strong investments over the forecast period from Asia-Pacific and Europe due to the increased focus on indigenous weapon development and manufacturing capabilities."



The Europe region is expected to dominate the global missiles and missile defense systems market between 2023 and 2033

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has had significant implications for Europe's missile and missile defense industries. It has led to increased regional security concerns, highlighted the importance of collective defense within NATO, and spurred the development of indigenous missile capabilities. The conflict has also emphasized the importance of interoperability and cooperation among European nations. It has highlighted the need for seamless coordination and joint efforts in defending against ballistic missile threats.



Key Highlights

The global missiles and missile defense systems market is classified into two categories: missiles and missile defense systems

Europe is expected to dominate the global missiles and missile defense systems market over the forecast period with a market share of 31.1%, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America

is expected to dominate the global missiles and missile defense systems market over the forecast period with a market share of 31.1%, followed by and Missiles is expected to be the largest segment over the forecast period

Who Should Buy

Defence Startup's, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Defence Planners, Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Integrators, Venture Capital Firms, Government Agencies, Head of Marketing, Head of Sales, CEOs and Senior Executives

The concerned stakeholders can utilize the report to identify high growth segments and customize their offerings to match the project requirements

The Venture Capital Firms can utilize the project details, growth rate, and market size to identify and fund high potential startups

Scope

Market size and drivers: Detailed analysis during 2023-2033, including the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world

Recent developments and industry challenges: Insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the existing missiles and missile defense systems projects being executed and planned worldwide. It also provides procurement trends and the challenges faced by industry participants

Regional highlights: Study of the key regional markets, providing a demand analysis of multiple missiles and missile defense systems segments

Major programs: Details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2023-2033

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global missiles and missile defense systems market. It provides an overview of key players, their strategic initiatives, and financial analysis

Reasons to Buy

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global missiles and missile defense systems over the next ten years

Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different missiles and missile defense systems segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

Identify the major countries that are driving the global missiles and missile defense systems market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the defense ministries of different countries within the global missiles and missile defense systems market

Make correct business decisions based on in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape consisting of detailed profiles of the top missiles and missile defense systems providers around the world. The company profiles also include information about the key products, alliances, recent contracts awarded, and financial analysis, wherever available.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market: Overview

Market Dynamics

Demand Drivers

Trends

Technological Developments

Key Challenges

Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market: Segment Analysis

Segment Analysis: Missiles

Segment Analysis: Missile Defense Systems

Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market - Regional Analysis

Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems - Regional Overview

Competitive Landscape and Key Programs

Leading Market Players

Key Programs

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

RTX Corp (RTX)

Lockheed Martin Corp

MBDA Holdings SAS

China Precision Machinery Import-Export Corp

Almaz-Antey Concern

Northrop Grumman Corp

Bharat Dynamics Ltd

LIG Group

Defence Research and Development Organisation

Leidos Holdings Inc

Tactical Missiles Corporation

Brahmos Aerospace Pvt Ltd

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Diehl Stiftung & Co KG

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Eurospike GmbH

The Boeing Co

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp

Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology

BAE Systems Plc

The Boeing Co

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Elbit Systems Ltd

Saab AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/foufoq



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets