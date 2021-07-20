Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market and Technology Forecast to 2028: Analysis by Key Regions, System, Platform, Component, Range, Guidance, System, Propulsion, End User
DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This latest report examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of missile technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years - 2020 - 2028.
Missiles as a payload delivery system are usually harder to detect (for size reasons) and subsequently difficult to intercept (for kinematic reasons) when compared to unguided or manned delivery systems while at the same time being more affordable than their manned alternatives. Besides, missiles are survivable, can strike swiftly and can breach many defenses.
Over the years defense research departments across US, European Union and Asia has focussed in designing sophisticated Kill Vehicles, Navigation on Chip, Multi-Mode Seekers and New high energy Propellants. The advanced technology investments being made by defense departments are notified by capability gap assessments and focus on models that bring advanced capability to the nation's warfighter. The goal is to deliver capabilities that enable nation's missile force to keep pace with new and evolving threats.
It also examines the major missile system markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia. In this report we analyze the market size of the Global Missile & Missile Defense Systems market for the period 2020 - 2028.
We primarily focus on the key markets - Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa. As of now the United States remains the largest market for missile systems. European Union and China are the other two major markets.
Throughout the report we show how missiles are being used today as a force multiplier by the militaries of U.S, China and a few other countries. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady state", emergence of new missile technology.
These major groups are:
- Region
- Technology
- System
- Platform
- Component
- Range
- Guidance System
- Propulsion
- End User
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective
1.2 Market definition
1.3 Methodology
1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario
1.5 Who will benefit from this report?
1.5.1 Business Leaders & Business Developers
1.5.2 Defense Contractors
1.5.3 Policy Makers, Analysts and Planners
1.5.4 Tech Companies
1.6 Language
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Missile & Missile Defense Systems market - Trends and Insights
2.2 Coronavirus Pandemic of 2019-2020 - Impact on the Missile & Missile Defense System sector
2.3 Major Findings
2.4 Major Conclusions
2.5 Important Tables and Graphs
3 Current and Future Technology Overview of Global Missile and Missile Defense Market
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Current Technologies
3.3 Future Technologies
4 Current and Future Market Overview of the Global Missile & Missile Defense Systems Market
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Number of missile and missile defense systems available
4.3 Current Markets
4.3.1 North America
4.3.2 Europe
4.3.3 Asia
4.3.4 Middle East
4.3.5 Rest of The World
4.4 Future Markets
4.5 How to reach scale
4.5.1 Challenges involved in scaling
4.5.2 Strategy for scaling
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
5.3 PESTEL Analysis
5.4 Fulfilling the business objectives
5.5 Coronavirus pandemic relief measures
5.6 Marketing and growth lessons post the COVID-19 crisis
5.7 Forecast factors
6 Forecast - Global Missile & Missile Defense Systems by Region to 2028
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Global Missile & Missile Defense System by Region overview
7 Forecast- Global Missile & Missile Defense Systems by Technology to 2028
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Global Missile & Missile Defense Systems market by Technology overview
7.2.1 Ballistic Missiles
7.2.2 Rockets
7.2.3 Air to Air Missiles
7.2.4 Surface to Air Missiles
7.2.5 Surface to Surface Missiles
7.2.6 Air to Surface Missiles
7.2.7 Anti-Satellite Missiles
7.2.8 Directed Energy Weapons
8 Forecast- Global Missile & Missile Defense Systems by Systems to 2028
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Global Missile & Missile Defense Systems by System overview
8.2.1 Gun/Turret System
8.2.2 Missile Launcher
8.2.3 Fire Control System
8.2.4 Air Defense Radar
8.2.5 Electro-Optic Sensor and Laser Range Finder
8.2.6 Command & Control System
9 Forecast- Global Missile & Missile Defense Systems by Platform to 2028
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Global Missile & Missile Defense Systems by Platform overview
9.2.1 Ground based
9.2.2 Air based
9.2.3 Ship based
10 Forecast- Global Missile & Missile Defense Systems by Components to 2028
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Global Missile & Missile Defense Systems by Components overview
10.2.1 Aerodynamics
10.2.2 Propulsion
10.2.3 Structure/Materials
10.2.4 Guidance & Control
10.2.5 Seeker
10.2.6 Munition Design
10.2.7 Satellite Navigation Sensor
10.2.8 Automatic Target Recognition
10.2.9 Mission Management
10.2.10 Data Link
10.2.11 Cost/Logistics
10.2.12 Observables /Survivability
11 Forecast- Global Missile & Missile Defense System by Range to 2028
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Global Missile & Missile Defense Systems by Range overview
11.2.1 Air to Air Missile - Within Visual Range
11.2.2 Air to Air Missile - Beyond Visual Range
11.2.3 Cruise Missile - Short Range
11.2.4 Cruise Missile - Medium Range
11.2.5 Cruise Missile - Long Range
11.2.6 Ballistic Missile - Short Range
11.2.7 Ballistic Missile - Medium Range
11.2.8 Ballistic Missile - Long Range
12 Forecast- Global Missile & Missile Defense System by Guidance System to 2028
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Overview
12.3 Infrared Homing
12.4 Laser Homing
12.5 Radar
12.6 Satellite based Navigation
12.7 Acoustic Homing
13 Forecast- Global Missile & Missile Defense System by Propulsion to 2028
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Overview
13.3 Ramjet
13.4 Turbojet
13.5 Scramjet
14 Forecast- Global Missile & Missile Defense System by End User to 2028
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Overview
14.3 Army
14.4 Air Force
14.5 Navy
15 Events based forecast for the Global Missile & Missile Defense System Market to 2028
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Events forecast factors
15.3 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on events
15.4 Event Forecast by Regions
15.5 Event Forecast by Technology
15.6 Event Forecast by System
15.7 Event Forecast by Platform
15.8 Event Forecast by Component
15.9 Event Forecast by Range
15.1 Event Forecast by Guidance System
15.11 Event Forecast by Propulsion
15.12 Event Forecast by End User
16 Leading Companies in the Global Missile & Missile Defense System Market
- Airbus Defence & Space
- Adsys Controls Inc
- Almaz-Antey, Moscow-Russia
- Azimuth Corporation
- BAE systems
- Boeing Co.
- Changchun Institute for Optics, Fine Mechanics and Physics
- General Atomics
- General Dynamics
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
- Leonardo
- Lockheed Martin
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Qinetiq Group
- Raytheon
- Rheinmetall
- Safran
- Thales
- Textron Defense Systems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4czvo5
