Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market Report 2023: Featuring BAE, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, L3Harris & More

According to this analysis, the Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market was valued at ~US$ 20 billion in 2017. The market for Missiles and Missile Defense Systems will be driven by government spending on missiles and missile defense systems across national land and water borders is being driven by rising military budgets in response to rising geopolitical tensions among various countries and fears about terrorism..



It is estimated to be ~US$ 26 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of ~US$ 40 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of ~7% during 2022-2028.

Stand-off weaponry, bombers, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and combat aircraft are all attacked with missile defense systems. Systems for missile defense are made to deal with aerial threats over a variety of lengths, from short to extend to long. Additionally, countries are raising their military budgets in response to escalating geopolitical tensions and worries about terrorism, which is driving up spending on missile defense systems along land and marine borders. This is expected to be the main factor driving the market's expansion over the forecast timeframe.



Governments are boosting their military spending as a result of escalating geopolitical tensions and worries about terrorism, which is leading to significant investments in missile defense systems (and accompanying missiles) across its land and water borders.



Government agencies and the private sector are collaborating to develop hypersonic missiles and missile defense systems that are technologically cutting edge. The application of artificial intelligence to missile systems is anticipated to hasten the market's future growth.



The rising expenses of creating missile defense systems and worldwide ambitions to transport such systems and weapons across other nations are the two most important variables that could restrain the market's expansion.

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Range - The Short (Up to 1,000 kms) segment dominated the market in 2021. It is employed in regional conflicts in the past and in the future because of the close proximity of some nations, as well as its affordability and simplicity of configuration.

The need for short-range missiles to protect against close, short-range threats from adversary attacks has been fueled by military conflicts involving numerous nations

In January 2022 , the Indian navy, in partnership with the DRDO, successfully tested the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM), which will be outfitted with Indian naval warships

By Missile Type - The Anti-aircraft Missiles segment is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to the adoption of the anti-aircraft missile by various countries worldwide.

Anti-aircraft missiles are guided weapons intended to harm or kill airplanes and include surface-to-air missiles, air-to-air missiles, and subsurface-to-air missiles

In June 2022 , Germany promised to provide Ukraine with cutting-edge anti-aircraft systems

By Missile Defence system - The Surface-To-Surface Missiles segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021 in the global missile and missile defense system market.

The growth is primarily due to Surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) of any type can be launched from the ground using missile launchers to combat incoming enemy missiles

In December 22, 2021 , the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), India successfully carried out the first flight test of the home-grown surface-to-surface missile 'Pralay' from Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, India

By Geography: North America accounted for the largest market share among all regions in 2021 owing to the rise in investments for defense and military systems in USA

According to the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA), in November 2020 a Standard Missile 3 (SM-3) Block IIA interceptor successfully destroyed an intercontinental-range ballistic missile (ICBM) target in a test for the first time. The SM-3 Block IIA is now the second American interceptor type to demonstrate this capability, a significant accomplishment. The effects for future weapons control and geopolitical stability are grave.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Snapshot of Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market

Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

Market size and Segmentation of the Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market

Historic Growth of the Overall Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market and Segments

Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of the Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market Industry

Overview, Disorder Offerings, and Strengths & Weaknesses of Key Competitors

COVID-19 Impact on the Overall Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market

Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market and by Segments

Market Size of Segments with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

Analysis of the Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market in Global Regions

Major Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Type/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs in the Region

Region-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments

Overview of Notable Emerging Competitor Companies within the Region

Notable Key Players Mentioned in the Report

MBDA Inc

BAE Systems

Boeing

General Electric

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman

Kongsberg

Bharat Dynamics Limited

L3Harris Technologies, Inc

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

lvlAlpha

ESSI Security and Defence

TechEagle Innovations

Chara Technologies

Evigway Technologies

