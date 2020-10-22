Global Mixed Tocopherols Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mixed Tocopherols estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Soybean Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rapeseed Oil segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Mixed Tocopherols market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.



Sunflower Oil Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR



In the global Sunflower Oil segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$860.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$808.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 293-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Davos Life Science Pte Ltd.

Nutralliance

The Scoular Company

Vitae Naturals









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Vitamin E and its Health Benefits

Mixed Tocopherols Market on a Steady Growth, backed by

Increased Health Benefits of Tocopherol

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mixed Tocopherols Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Fortification of Food and Beverages - A Key Factor

Driving the Market Growth

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Spur Demand for Mixed

Tocopherol

Aging Population to Drive the Market for Mixed Tocopherol

Increasing Demand in Cosmetic Sector Bodes Well for Mixed

Tocopherol Market Expansion

Pharmaceutical Applications - Also a Growth Propeller

Market Facts & Figures

Alpha Tocopherol Market



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

