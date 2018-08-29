Global Mobile Advertising Market Outlook 2017-2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Aug 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the Global Mobile Advertising market accounted for $30.98 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $214.75 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 24.0%.

Increased awareness, uptake in smart phones and tablets, as well as the fusion of consumer behaviour on computers and mobile devices are the major factors favouring the market growth. However, heavy investment in new methods and the security risks associated with use of personal devices are some restraining factors for the market.

Mobile advertising includes search, social, programmatic and video ads. Mobile advertising means transferring of digital advertising content to mobile device users. It is cost-effective and highly targeted towards a specific group of mobile users. Mobile advertisers have realized the opportunities to use the mobile channel to reach the mass audience or an individual virtually from anywhere and anytime. Now, advertisers have more knowledge about their clients than ever before, which increases the effectiveness of a marketing campaign. Further, it enables advertisers to personalize and customize advertising for mobile users.

Based on Type of Advertising, Search advertising segment commanded considerable market share as it is mainly chosen by the industries such as Banking, IT, and FMCG. It offers an opportunity to place online advertisements on the webpage that shows results from search queries; however this type is majorly adopted by advertisers. In terms of geography, North America commanded the largest market share with U.S. being the major revenue contributor. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to increased usage of internet by consumers in the region.





What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:







1 Executive Summary







2 Preface



2.1 Abstract



2.2 Stake Holders



2.3 Research Scope



2.4 Research Methodology



2.5 Research Sources







3 Market Trend Analysis



3.1 Introduction



3.2 Drivers



3.3 Restraints



3.4 Opportunities



3.5 Threats



3.6 Application Analysis



3.7 Emerging Markets



3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario







4 Porters Five Force Analysis



4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers



4.2 Bargaining power of buyers



4.3 Threat of substitutes



4.4 Threat of new entrants



4.5 Competitive rivalry







5 Global Mobile Advertising Market, By Solution



5.1 Introduction



5.2 Reporting And Analytics Solutions



5.3 Mobile Proximity Solutions



5.4 Integrated Solutions



5.5 Content Delivery Solutions



5.6 Advertisement Campaign Solutions



5.7 Other Solutions







6 Global Mobile Advertising Market, By Category



6.1 Introduction



6.2 Hobbies & Interests



6.3 Art & Entertainment



6.4 Other Categories







7 Global Mobile Advertising Market, By Type of Advertising



7.1 Introduction



7.2 Audio Advertising



7.3 In-App Advertising



7.4 Messaging Advertising



7.5 Mobile Digital Coupons Advertising



7.6 Search Advertising



7.7 Visual Advertising



7.8 In-Game Advertising



7.9 Rich Media



7.10 Other Advertising Types







8 Global Mobile Advertising Market, By Application



8.1 Introduction



8.2 Healthcare



8.3 Manufacturing & Supply Chain



8.4 IT and Telecom



8.5 Defence and Government



8.6 Transportation And Logistics



8.7 Banking &Insurance



8.8 Media And Entertainment



8.9 Energy, Power, And Utilities



8.10 Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sector



8.11 Other Applications







9 Global Mobile Advertising Market, By Device



9.1 Introduction



9.2 Smartphones



9.3 Desktops, Laptops, And Notebooks



9.4 Tablets



9.5 Other Devices







10 Global Mobile Advertising Market, By Geography



10.1 Introduction



10.2 North America



10.2.1 US



10.2.2 Canada



10.2.3 Mexico



10.3 Europe



10.3.1 Germany



10.3.2 UK



10.3.3 Italy



10.3.4 France



10.3.5 Spain



10.3.6 Rest of Europe



10.4 Asia Pacific



10.4.1 Japan



10.4.2 China



10.4.3 India



10.4.4 Australia



10.4.5 New Zealand



10.4.6 South Korea



10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific



10.5 South America



10.5.1 Argentina



10.5.2 Brazil



10.5.3 Chile



10.5.4 Rest of South America



10.6 Middle East & Africa



10.6.1 Saudi Arabia



10.6.2 UAE



10.6.3 Qatar



10.6.4 South Africa



10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa







11 Key Developments



11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures



11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers



11.3 New Product Launch



11.4 Expansions



11.5 Other Key Strategies







12 Company Profiling



12.1 Apple Inc.



12.2 Google, Inc.



12.3 SAP SE



12.4 Microsoft Corporation



12.5 Yahoo! Inc.



12.6 Facebook Inc.



12.7 Nokia



12.8 AOL



12.9 Flytxt



12.10 Inmobi



12.11 Millenial Media



12.12 MoPub Inc.



12.13 Tune, Inc.



12.14 GoWide



12.15 AdColony, Inc.



12.16 Yeahmobi



12.17 PassionTeck



12.18 Digital Turbine, Inc.



12.19 GumGum Inc



12.20 Chartboost







