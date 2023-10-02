Global Mobile Air Transfer Mats Market to be Driven by Growing Demand for Patient Transfer Devices in Healthcare Settings Globally | FMI

The mobile air transfer mats market is set for substantial growth between 2023 and 2033, primarily fueled by the rising patient population and the increasing demand for advanced patient transfer devices within healthcare facilities worldwide.

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, the global market stood at USD 632.8 billion, and analysts project that it will expand to US$ 1.2 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The global market for mobile air transfer mats is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by several factors, including the overall increasing healthcare expenditure.

Mobile Air Transfer Mats Market Overview 2023 – 2033:

Key Market Attributes Key Insights Mobile Air Transfer Mats Market Size, 2022 US$ 632.8 Million Mobile Air Transfer Mats Market Size, 2023 US$ 670.3 Million Mobile Air Transfer Mats Market Size, 2033 US$ 1.2 Billion Value CAGR (2023 to 2033) 6.0 %

The growing healthcare spending is a significant growth driver for the mobile air transfer mats market. As healthcare budgets grow, so does the capacity for healthcare facilities to invest in new solutions that improve patient care and safety. Mobile air transfer mats, designed to promote seamless and secure patient transfers, align with the industry's emphasis on improving patient outcomes.

According to the article by the World Health Organization on August 2023 , Sharp growth in government health spending at all income levels drove health spending to a new high of USD 9 trillion (about 11% of global GDP).

Rising healthcare spending allows hospitals and healthcare organizations to invest in modern equipment such as mobile air transfer mats. These mats not only help to reduce patient handling injuries, but they also help to increase operational efficiency by lowering physical strain on caregivers. Healthcare facilities are more likely to invest in technology that matches these goals when there is a greater awareness of patient safety and a commitment to providing excellent care.

Likewise, rising healthcare costs are frequently associated with technology developments and improved standards of care. Mobile air transfer mats, pushed by continuing research and development, align with these trends and can be considered essential components of modern healthcare infrastructure. The financial ability to invest in such patient-centered technologies eventually drives mobile air transfer mat adoption, helping to market growth and presenting them as significant assets within the healthcare sector.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The regular mattress segment contributed around USD 288.9 million by-products in 2022. Tailored for healthcare, these specialized mattresses promote seamless patient transfers, prioritizing comfort and reducing friction for enhanced mobility and care.

By usage segment, the disposable segment contributed around USD 378.9 million in 2022 due to its convenience, hygiene focus, and widespread use across industries, driving high sales and contributing significantly to global revenue and growth. The disposable category is flourishing.

By end users, hospitals contributed around USD 372.5 million in 2022. Due to the demand for surgical procedures and the use of sophisticated medical facilities, hospitals dominate the market for mobile air transfer mats.

By region, North America held the dominant share in the world in 2022, contributing around USD 210.1 million. The North American region dominates the mobile air transfer mats market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates.

"The market is witnessing significant growth driven by specialized healthcare mattresses, convenient disposable usage, and advanced healthcare infrastructure," says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Market Competition

SPH Medical and HoverTech International are key players leading in the mobile air transfer mats market. These companies participate in innovation and get investment for accelerated growth to gain a larger market share.

In September 2021 , SPH Medical offered a cheap Air Transfer Mat for nurses with musculoskeletal conditions, preventing injuries and lowering risks in healthcare facilities.

In July 2019, Nordstjernan's Etac invested 70% in HoverTech International, a US patient-handling company, accelerating growth and aligning with its ambition to develop qualitative healthcare and medtech companies.

What Does the Report Cover?

In the latest study, Future Market Insights, offers a unique perspective and actionable insights into the mobile air transfer mats market. It presents a historical demand assessment of 2017 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033. The global mobile air transfer mats market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader

The analysis covers products (regular mattress, split-leg mattress, and half Mattress), usage (disposable and reusable), and end-users (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others) across seven key regions around the world.

SOURCE Future Market Insights