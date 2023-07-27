Global Mobile Analytics Market to Reach $31 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Mobile Advertisement & Marketing Analytics

DUBLIN, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Analytics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Mobile Analytics estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Mobile Advertisement & Marketing Analytics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.6% CAGR and reach US$18 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the In-App Behavioral Analytics segment is readjusted to a revised 15.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.5% CAGR



The Mobile Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.6% and 15.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Mobile Analytics: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Mobile Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Measuring App Success Made Easier with Mobile Analytics

Mobile Analytics Empower App Development Strategy

Increased Emphasis on Data & Analytics for Positive Business Outcomes Augurs Well

Growing Emphasis on Mobile BI Elevates Prospects

Robust Smartphone Penetration Widens Business Opportunities

Smartphone Penetration in Select Countries as of January 2021

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

