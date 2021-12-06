Global Mobile Application Development Platform Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Application Development Platform Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile application development platform market grew at a CAGR of around 26% during 2015-2020. Mobile application development platform (MADP) assists in designing, creating and maintaining software applications that run on mobile devices. It develops installable software bundles, such as codes, binaries and assets, implements backend services, and tests applications on targeted devices. These applications are either pre-installed during the manufacturing of mobile phones or delivered to application stores. Nowadays, mobile application programmers are outsourcing backend infrastructure to cloud service providers for helping developers build innovative features and functionality without worrying about scalability, security, and reliability.



The rising dependence on smartphones for banking services represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for MADPs in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector. Apart from this, they find application in the healthcare sector to create mobile health (mHealth) applications that help treat individuals with chronic illnesses efficiently.

Furthermore, rapid digitization and the emerging e-commerce industry are encouraging small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to develop online shopping applications and expand their consumer base. This, in confluence with the escalating demand for innovative social networking and gaming applications, is also contributing to the market growth. Besides this, market players are introducing advanced MADPs that allow developers to build multi-channel applications with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Moreover, the rising trend of smart devices, such as wearables and speakers, that use mobile applications to access features, is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to leading manufacturers in the future. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global mobile application development platform market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Appcelerator Inc. (Axway Inc.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Temenos AG and ViaSat Inc.



