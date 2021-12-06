Global Mobile Application Development Platform Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dec 06, 2021, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Application Development Platform Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mobile application development platform market grew at a CAGR of around 26% during 2015-2020. Mobile application development platform (MADP) assists in designing, creating and maintaining software applications that run on mobile devices. It develops installable software bundles, such as codes, binaries and assets, implements backend services, and tests applications on targeted devices. These applications are either pre-installed during the manufacturing of mobile phones or delivered to application stores. Nowadays, mobile application programmers are outsourcing backend infrastructure to cloud service providers for helping developers build innovative features and functionality without worrying about scalability, security, and reliability.
The rising dependence on smartphones for banking services represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for MADPs in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector. Apart from this, they find application in the healthcare sector to create mobile health (mHealth) applications that help treat individuals with chronic illnesses efficiently.
Furthermore, rapid digitization and the emerging e-commerce industry are encouraging small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to develop online shopping applications and expand their consumer base. This, in confluence with the escalating demand for innovative social networking and gaming applications, is also contributing to the market growth. Besides this, market players are introducing advanced MADPs that allow developers to build multi-channel applications with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.
Moreover, the rising trend of smart devices, such as wearables and speakers, that use mobile applications to access features, is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to leading manufacturers in the future. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global mobile application development platform market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Appcelerator Inc. (Axway Inc.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Temenos AG and ViaSat Inc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global mobile application development platform market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global mobile application development platform market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global mobile application development platform market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Mobile Application Development Platform Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
6.1 Cloud-Based
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 On-Premises
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Network Security
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Web Security
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Email Security
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Database and Cloud Security
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Organization Size
8.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
9.1 BFSI
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Aerospace and Defense
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Healthcare
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 IT and Telecom
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Retail
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Travel and Hospitality
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Media and Entertainment
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
9.8 Others
9.8.1 Market Trends
9.8.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Appcelerator Inc. (Axway Inc.)
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 International Business Machines Corporation
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Microsoft Corporation
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 MicroStrategy Incorporated
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Oracle Corporation
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Salesforce.com Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 SAP SE
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Temenos AG
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 ViaSat Inc.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis
