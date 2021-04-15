Global Mobile Apps Market- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025

View our Exclusive report on Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

The report on the mobile apps market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing penetration of smartphones, increasing focus on AR apps, and the growing m-commerce industry.

The mobile apps market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing number of mobile apps for IoT devices, adoption of chatbots in mobile apps, development of hybrid mobile apps as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile apps market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The mobile apps market covers the following areas:

Mobile Apps Market Sizing

Mobile Apps Market Forecast

Mobile Apps Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Netflix Inc.

Spotify Technology SA

Ubisoft Entertainment

Xiaomi Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Social networking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Music - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Video - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Platform

Market Segmentation by Revenue Model

Market segments

Comparison by Revenue Model

Advertisement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

In-app purchase - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Subscription - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pay per download - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Revenue Model

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



