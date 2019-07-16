Global mobile cobots market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2019-2025

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796560/?utm_source=PRN







The report predicts the global mobile cobots market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on mobile cobots market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on mobile cobots market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global mobile cobots market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global mobile cobots market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• The growing inclination towards industry automation

• High accuracy and declining cost of mobile cobots

2) Opportunities

• Adoption of 'industry 4.0' across the globe



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global mobile cobots market is segmented on the basis of weight capacity, and end-use industry.



The Global Mobile Cobots Market by Weight Capacity

• 1 To 3 Kg

• 3 To 5 Kg

• 5 To 10 Kg

• Above 10 Kg



The Global Mobile Cobots Market by End-Use Industry

• Automotive

• Construction

• Agriculture

• Healthcare

• Electronics and Semiconductor

• Food and Beverages

• Aerospace

• Other End-Use Industry



Company Profiles

• The Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• Universal Robots

• TECHMAN Robots

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Rethink Robotics

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

• FANUC Corporation

• KUKA

• AUBO Robotics USA

• ABB



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the mobile cobots market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the mobile cobots market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global mobile cobots market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



