Global Mobile Coupons Strategic Business Report 2023: AI Emerges as a Boon for Coupon Marketing Campaigns

Global Mobile Coupons Market to Reach $1.6 Trillion by 2030

The global mobile coupons market is experiencing significant growth, with an estimated value of US$509.7 billion in 2022. It is projected to expand to a size of US$1.6 trillion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

This data provides a comprehensive analysis of the mobile coupons market, including historical performance and future growth potential. It covers annual sales figures from 2015 to 2030, offering insights into the market's evolution over time.

Geographically, the United States is a prominent player in the mobile coupons market, with an estimated value of US$150.8 billion in 2022. However, China is expected to exhibit robust growth, with a forecasted market size of US$242.5 billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 19.7% during the same period.

Other regions such as Japan, Canada, and Germany are also poised for growth, with CAGRs ranging from 11.8% to 13.8% over the 2022-2030 period.

Overall, the mobile coupons market is witnessing substantial expansion, fueled by factors such as increased smartphone penetration, changing consumer behavior, and the convenience of digital coupons. This growth presents opportunities for businesses and marketers to leverage mobile coupons as part of their marketing and customer engagement strategies.

The report also illuminates the competitive scene, featuring 55 key players, such as Alipay Group, Apple, Inc., and Google LLC.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Rise of Coupon Marketing Provides the Platform for the Growth of Mobile Coupons

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

War & Inflation Supersedes COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022

Stubbornly High Inflation Set to Dampen Growth

Here's What's Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty Surges Amidst War, Inflation, Political Tensions & Supply Chain Disruptions Aggravated by China's Slowdown: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Slowdown: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 Competition

Overview of Mobile Coupons

Types of Mobile Coupons

Advantages of Mobile Coupons

Reasons for the Success of Mobile Coupons

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Investments in Loyalty Management Programs Opens New Opportunities for Implementing Mobile Coupon Strategy

Robust Spending on Building Customer Loyalty to Spur Increased Use of Mobile Coupons as an Integral Part of the Loyalty Management Strategy: Global Market for Loyalty Management (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023 and 2025

Ubiquitous Smartphone Ownership & Their Growing Use for Shopping to Spur Growth in the Market

Healthy Demand for Smartphones Creates a Parallel Opportunity for Mobile Coupon Marketing: Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for 2020 through 2025

Smartphone Usage Presents Increased Growth Opportunities

Robust Growth of E-Commerce & M-Commerce Catalyzed by the Pandemic to Spur Growth in the Market

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

Higher Redemption Rate Than Traditional Coupons Drive the Popularity of Mobile Coupons

Increased Opportunities for Personalization Spur Adoption of Mobile Coupons

Here's How AI is Transforming Coupon Marketing

AI: A Boon for Coupon Marketing Campaigns

What Does it Take to Develop a Successful Mobile Coupon Strategy?

Mobile Coupon Strategy

Location-based Mobile Coupons Help Increase in-store Traffic

