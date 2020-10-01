Global Mobile DRAM Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2020: Focus on Mobile Handsets & Tablets - U. S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
Oct 01, 2020, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile DRAM - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile DRAM estimated at US$19.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the period 2020-2027.
Mobile Handsets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$30 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tablets segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
The Mobile DRAM market in the U. S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Micron Technology, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- SK Hynix, Inc.
- Winbond Electronics Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Mobile DRAM Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Mobile DRAM Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Mobile DRAM Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Mobile DRAM Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Mobile Handsets (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Mobile Handsets (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Mobile Handsets (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Tablets (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Tablets (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Tablets (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- Mobile DRAM Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
- Mobile DRAM Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
- Mobile DRAM Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
- TABLE 12: Mobile DRAM Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 46
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qlrne
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets