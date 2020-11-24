Global Mobile Edge Computing Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market for Mobile Edge Computing is expected to reach US$2.7 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 30.8% over the analysis period2020 through 2027. Mobile edge computing, also popular as multi-access edge computing, represents an advanced edge computing option intended to bring cloud storage and computing closer to the network edge for sophisticated capabilities. The origin of mobile edge computing architecture can be attributed to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) initiative that places edge nodes on mobile and fixed networks. The concept allows processing in central offices, bases stations and other key aggregation points on a network. The execution and processing of applications closer to cellular network lead to network de-congestion, reduced latency, better user experience and enhanced performance. Mobile edge computing allows faster and more flexible deployment of various services and applications for customers. The technology combines telecommunication networking and IT to help cellular operators in opening radio access networks (RANs) for authorization of third parties such as content providers and application developers. The access to cloud services and resources also allows emergence of new applications to support smart environments. Mobile edge computing is generally referred to computing at the network edge that holds similarity with distributed clouds with proximity to customers for delivering ultra-low latency, scalability and reliability.



Mobile edge computing holds immense potential to support the 5G technology owing to its ability to dramatically reduce latency for enhanced service delivery. The approach shifts and spreads cloud computing load by bringing the data closer to end devices to de-congest mobile networks. MEC is likely to bring standard processes handling content storage and online computations on remote servers closer by allowing their integration into local base stations. 5G & MEC duo will play a key a role in enabling low latency, high bandwidth application services with the ability to connect trillions of devices. Virtualization & programmability of networks and services is a key benefit of MEC enabling MNOs to allow customers carry out compute & storage intensive operations directly on the cloud & save mobile battery power.5G networks will revolve around virtualization and programmability of networks and services



The intriguing benefits of MEC for 5G is prompting companies in this space to announce new specifications associated with the technology. 5G Future Forum, an operator-led group, and the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) are researching the ability of MEC technology to present an architectural concept for supporting 5G. The 5G Future Forum is looking forward to offer specifications related to MEC Experience Management along with MEC Deployment. The experience management associated with MEC includes intent-based APIs for functional exposure of workload and edge discovery with possible expansion for including MEC capabilities and functions enabled by network intelligence. On the other hand, MEC Deployment focuses on the technical roadmap that would assist service providers in deploying and integrating global MEC physical frameworks, such as facilities, security, monitoring and operational aspects. The ETSI is set to specify a new MEC service for Wireless LAN Information. The service is expected to help applications in leveraging latest information from WLAN access networks.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799151/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

An Introduction to Mobile Edge Computing: Bringing Storage &

Computing Closer to Edge of Network II-2

Organizations Influencing Mobile Edge Computing Industry II-3

Mobile Edge Computing Holds Compelling Merits and Supports New

Applications II-3

Mobile Edge Computing Emerges as Key Technology to Reduce

Network Congestion II-3

Market Overview & Outlook II-4

Network Benefits and Performance Gains Enable Mobile Edge

Computing Market to Post Healthy Growth II-5

Key Issues Related to Mobile Edge Computing II-5

Market Analysis by Component II-6

Exhibit 1: World Mobile Edge Computing Market by Component

(2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hardware, and

Software & Services II-6

Application Market Analysis II-6

Exhibit 2: World Mobile Edge Computing Market by Application

(2020 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Location-

Based Services, Video Surveillance, Unified Communication,

Data Analytics, and Other Applications II-7

IT & Telecom: The Largest Vertical Market II-7

Exhibit 3: World Mobile Edge Computing Market by Vertical (2020 &

2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IT & Telecom,

Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, and Other

Verticals II-8

Transformation of the Telecom Industry with MEC II-8

Regional Analysis II-10

Exhibit 4: World Mobile Edge Computing Market (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions II-10

Exhibit 5: World Mobile Edge Computing Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan II-11

Competitive Scenario II-12

Recent Market Activity II-12



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-13

Select Brands II-13



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-14

Rise in IoT Ecosystem, the Cornerstone for Future Growth II-14

Exhibit 6: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025 II-15

Exhibit 7: IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices

Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025 II-15

Rising Demand for High-Performance Mobile Applications Bodes

Well for MEC in Telecommunication Sector II-16

Exhibit 8: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021 II-16

Exhibit 9: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2021 II-17

Exhibit 10: Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category

for 2020 by Category II-17

5G Networks to Inflate Market Demand II-18

Exhibit 11: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022 II-18

Exhibit 12: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 and 2025 II-19

Exhibit 13: Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by

Network Type II-19

Accelerating Pace of Connected Care Adoption Drives

Opportunities for Mobile Edge Computing II-20

Exhibit 14: Global % Share of IoT in Healthcare by Application

Area for the Year 2020 II-21

Opportunities in Retail Sector II-21

Exhibit 15: IoT in the Global Retail Industry (In US$ Billion)

by Application for the Years 2018 and 2025 II-23

Mobile Edge Computing to Gain Traction in BFSI II-23

Mobile Edge Computing Presents Landmark Technology for Media &

Entertainment II-23

Low Latency & High Bandwidth Needs Create Ample Demand II-24

Edge-Powered Computing Offers Intriguing Advantages for

Location-Based Applications II-25

Opportunities in Video Surveillance Ecosystem II-25

Reliable Data Analytics with Mobile Edge Computing II-26

Mobile Edge Computing Marks Paradigm Shift for Mobile Cloud

Computing II-26



