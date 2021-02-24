Global Mobile Edge Computing Market 2021: Increasing Adoption of Smart Devices Such as Smartphone & Tablets for Real Time Access is Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile Edge Computing Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mobile Edge Computing Market is anticipated to undergo significant growth by 2026 owing to increasing data traffic which is leading to the rising demand for mobile edge communication systems.



Increasing adoption of smart devices such as smartphone & tablets for real time access and social media access is another key factor driving the mobile edge computing market growth.



Additionally, increase in the number of interconnected devices is leading to upsurge in the demand for telecom and network services. Enterprises are focusing on delivering high bandwidth and low latency which is further fuelling the demand for the mobile edge computing market. Mobile edge computing reduces congestion on mobile networks by bringing data closer to the end-user and thereby streaming it directly to their phones.



The Global Mobile Edge Computing Market is categorized based on component, application, organization size, technology, industry vertical and region. Based on application, the market is segmented into location-based services, video surveillance, unified communication, optimized local content distribution, data analytics, environmental monitoring and others. The data analytics application is expected to undergo the fastest growth during the forecast period. They are extensively being used to capture key information for analytics and big data owing to its proximity to the source of information.



Regionally, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register fastest growth in the Global Mobile Edge Computing Market. The increasing adoption of smart devices such as tablets, smartphones, etc. as well as growing emergence of e-commerce in the region are some key factors which are propelling the growth of the mobile edge computing market.



Some of the major players operating in the Global Mobile Edge Computing Market are Adlink, Advantech, Artesyn, Brocade, Gigaspaces, Huawei, IBM Corporation, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc. and Nokia, among others.



Leading players are utilizing the enhancement in the network bandwidth due to the 5G services. They are also undergoing other growth strategies like merger and acquisitions to increase their global presence.



Key Target Audience:

Research organizations and consulting companies

Organizations, associations and alliances related to mobile edge computing services

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.

Industry associations

Market research and consulting firms

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Mobile Edge Computing Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Mobile Edge Computing Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Hardware, Software)

6.2.2. By Application (Location-Based Services, Video Surveillance, Unified Communication, Optimized Local Content Distribution, Data Analytics, Environmental Monitoring, Others)

6.2.3. By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises)

6.2.4. By Technology (Global 4G, Global 5G, Global Wi-Max)

6.2.5. By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Education, Healthcare, Others)

6.2.6. By Company (2020)

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Mobile Edge Computing Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Component

7.2.2. By Application

7.2.3. By Technology

7.2.4. By Organization Size

7.2.5. By Industry Vertical

7.2.6. By Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Mobile Edge Computing Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Component

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By Technology

8.2.4. By Organization Size

8.2.5. By Industry Vertical

8.2.6. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Mobile Edge Computing Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Component

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By Technology

9.2.4. By Organization Size

9.2.5. By Industry Vertical

9.2.6. By Country

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Mobile Edge Computing Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Component

10.2.2. By Application

10.2.3. By Technology

10.2.4. By Organization Size

10.2.5. By Industry Vertical

10.2.6. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Mobile Edge Computing Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Component

11.2.2. By Application

11.2.3. By Technology

11.2.4. By Organization Size

11.2.5. By Industry Vertical

11.2.6. By Country

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

14.2.1. Adlink Technology Inc.

14.2.2. Advantech Co. Ltd.

14.2.3. Artesyn Embedded Technologies Inc.

14.2.4. Gigaspaces Technologies Inc.

14.2.5. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

14.2.6. IBM Corporation

14.2.7. Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

14.2.8. Juniper Networks, Inc.

14.2.9. Nokia Corporation



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/op5ul4



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

