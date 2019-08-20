Global Mobile Edge Computing Market Review 2017-2019 & Forecast to 2026
DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Edge Computing - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Mobile Edge Computing market accounted for $200.37 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,772.36 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 33.9% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors boosting the market are raising demand for ultra-low latency and high bandwidth. However, lack of required infrastructure and deployment capabilities are hampering the market growth.
Based on the end user, agriculture segment growth is constantly enhancing due to the increasing innovation in the science and art of cultivating plants and livestock. Agriculture was the key development in the rise of sedentary human civilization, whereby farming of domesticated species created food surpluses that enabled people to live in cities.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the considerable growth due to proliferation of smartphones in countries such as India, China, etc. due to growing demand for real time access and social media growth.
Some of the key players in Global Mobile Edge Computing market are Adlink, Advantech, Artesyn, Brocade, Gigaspaces, Huawei, IBM Corporation, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Nokia, Peerapp, Inc., Quortus, Saguna Networks, Vapor IO, Vasona Networks.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Mobile Edge Computing Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Edge-Managed Platforms
5.3 Hardware
5.3.1 Controllers
5.3.2 Gateways
5.3.3 Routers
5.3.4 Servers
5.3.5 Switches
5.4 Platform
5.5 Software
5.5.1 Application Software
5.5.2 Connected Vehicles
5.5.3 Data Caching
5.5.4 Internet of Things (IoT)
5.5.5 Location Services
5.5.6 MEC Platform
5.5.7 Video Analytics
5.5.8 Other Software
5.6 Services
5.6.1 Consulting
5.6.2 System Integration
5.6.3 Maintenance
6 Global Mobile Edge Computing Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Assets Tracking
6.3 Augmented Reality
6.4 Connected Cars
6.5 Critical Infrastructure Monitoring
6.6 Data Analytics
6.7 Environmental Monitoring
6.8 Location-Based Services
6.9 Optimized Local Content Distribution
6.10 Security & surveillance
6.11 Smart Grids
6.12 Traffic Management
6.13 Unified Communications
6.14 Video Surveillance
6.15 Other Applications
7 Global Mobile Edge Computing Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Global 4G
7.3 Global 5G
7.4 Global Wi-Max
8 Global Mobile Edge Computing Market, By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small and Medium Enterprise
8.3 Large Enterprises
9 Global Mobile Edge Computing Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Agriculture
9.3 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
9.4 Data Centers
9.5 Energy & Utilities
9.6 Government & Public Sector
9.7 Healthcare
9.8 Industrial
9.9 IT & Telecom
9.10 Manufacturing
9.11 Media & Entertainment
9.12 Retail
9.13 Smart Cities, Smart Homes, Smart Buildings
9.14 Transportation & Logistics
9.15 Wearables
9.16 Other End Users
10 Global Mobile Edge Computing Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Adlink
12.2 Advantech
12.3 Artesyn
12.4 Brocade
12.5 Gigaspaces
12.6 Huawei
12.7 IBM Corporation
12.8 Integrated Device Technology, Inc.
12.9 Juniper Networks, Inc.
12.10 Nokia
12.11 Peerapp, Inc.
12.12 Quortus
12.13 Saguna Networks
12.14 Vapor IO
12.15 Vasona Networks
