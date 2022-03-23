Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 10; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 49263

Companies: 52 - Players covered include Adlink Technology Inc.; Advantech Co., Ltd.; AT&T Inc.; Gigaspaces Technologies Inc.; Huawei Technology Co. Ltd.; Intel Corporation; Juniper Networks Inc.; Nokia Corporation; Saguna Networks Ltd.; SK Telecom Co. Ltd.; SMART Embedded Computing; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; ZephyrTel Inc.; ZTE Corporation and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Component (Hardware, Software & Services); Application (Location-Based Services, Video Surveillance, Unified Communication, Data Analytics, Other Applications); Vertical (IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Other Verticals)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Mobile Edge Computing Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026

Mobile edge computing, also popular as multi-access edge computing, represents an advanced edge computing option intended to bring cloud storage and computing closer to the network edge for sophisticated capabilities. The origin of mobile edge computing architecture can be attributed to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) initiative that places edge nodes on mobile and fixed networks. The concept allows processing in central offices, bases stations and other key aggregation points on a network. The execution and processing of applications closer to cellular network lead to network de-congestion, reduced latency, better user experience and enhanced performance. Mobile edge computing allows faster and more flexible deployment of various services and applications for customers. The technology combines telecommunication networking and IT to help cellular operators in opening radio access networks (RANs) for authorization of third parties such as content providers and application developers. The access to cloud services and resources also allows emergence of new applications to support smart environments.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Edge Computing estimated at US$817.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.8% over the analysis period. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 29.3% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 35.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $332.9 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $173.5 Million by 2026

The Mobile Edge Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$332.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$173.5 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 35.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.9% and 29.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.3% CAGR.

The market is presently witnessing steady growth also fueled by the factor of aggressive investment of market players in developing cutting-edge technologies and providing more effective solutions to consumers. Factors including growing load on global cloud infrastructure and increase in intelligent application numbers are also fueling market growth for mobile edge computing. Growing need for enhancing QoE (Quality of Experience) for end users and increasing ultra-low latency demand are also fueling demand growth for MEC solutions. MEC aids real time applications in the processes of data analysis and processing. 5G network and emergence of several new languages and frameworks for IoT solutions would also offer major market growth opportunities over the coming years. Location based services is anticipated to report one of the strongest growths of all services over the upcoming years due to greater efficiencies, reduced costs and increasing requirement of enterprises to provide enhanced QoE.

Nonetheless, mobile edge computing necessitates more hardware locally which leads to increase in maintenance cost, a factor with the potential to hinder anticipated growth for the market. Also, despite being fairly safe, edge computing necessitates constant updating and monitoring because cyber-attacks are also becoming increasingly sophisticated. There is also dearth of skilled labor for handling the technology which is highly complex. Lack of deployment capability and required infrastructure could also restrain growth in the market. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.