Global Mobile Email Industry
Oct 02, 2019, 11:10 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Email market worldwide is projected to grow by 455.6 Million Users, driven by a compounded growth of 2.8%. Mobile Email, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 2.6 Billion Users by the year 2025, Mobile Email will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817958/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 24.6 Million Users to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 21 Million Users worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mobile Email will reach a market size of 185.8 Million Users by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately 76.4 Million Users in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Yandex.Mail - Yandesl LLC; Zoho Mail;
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Email Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mobile Email Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Million Users by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Mobile Email Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 3: United States Mobile Email Market Estimates and
Projections in Million Users: 2018 to 2025
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Mobile Email Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Million Users: 2018 to 2025
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Mobile Email: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Million Users for the Period
2018-2025
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Mobile Email Market Growth Prospects in
Million Users for the Period 2018-2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 7: European Mobile Email Market Demand Scenario in
Million Users by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: European Mobile Email Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 9: Mobile Email Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in Million Users for the Period 2018-2025
GERMANY
Table 10: Mobile Email Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Million Users for the Period 2018-2025
ITALY
Table 11: Italian Mobile Email Market Growth Prospects in
Million Users for the Period 2018-2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Email: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Million Users for the Period
2018-2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 13: Rest of Europe Mobile Email Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Users: 2018-2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 14: Mobile Email Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and
Projections in Million Users for the Period 2018-2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 15: Rest of World Mobile Email Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Users: 2018 to 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AOL/VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
GMAIL/GOOGLE
OUTLOOK.COM/MICROSOFT
PROTONMAIL
TUTANOTA
UNITED INTERNET AG
YAHOO! MAIL
YANDEX
ZOHO CORPORATION PVT. LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
