Global Mobile Foodservice Market 2018-2022

LONDON, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Mobile Foodservice



Mobile foodservice establishments sell a variety of food, including ice cream, ethnic cuisines, hamburgers, and street food. Some mobile food trucks are equipped with cooking equipment. Mobile food trucks can change locations and cater to numerous customers.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5439332



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Mobile Foodservice Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.63% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the mobile foodservice market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from mobile foodservice.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, mobile foodservice market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Cousins Maine Lobster

• Kogi BBQ

• Luke's Lobster

• OINK and MOO BBQ

• The Cow and The Curd



Market driver

• Increasing popularity of food trucks

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Rising preference for homemade food

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Use of improved equipment

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5439332



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mobile-foodservice-market-2018-2022-300666596.html