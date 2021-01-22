Global Mobile Games Software & Hardware Market Report 2020: Freemium vs Pay-to-Play, Subscriptions Downloads, AR, In App Ads, Cross Platform, Blockchain, Challenges, iOS vs Android & eSports
Jan 22, 2021, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Games Software & Hardware Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Mobile Gaming Market Report analyzes and quantifies the global market for mobile game software and hardware. The Mobile Gaming Market Report is updated on a regular basis as part of the publisher's ongoing Global Video Gaming research program that provides comprehensive coverage of global video game revenues, trends and forecasts. Purchasers of the report will receive the most current forecasting and analysis.
Key Trends in Mobile Games
- Importance of Asia, MENA, Latin America and Key Regional markets
- Freemium versus Pay-to-Play
- Subscription Services
- Downloadable Content and Virtual Items
- Augmented Reality
- In App Ads, Sponsorships and Brand Placement
- Cross Platform Play
- Blockchain Games
- Marketing and Distribution Challenges
- iOS vs Android
- eSports
Mobile Game Business Models
- Free-to-Play Games
- Pay-to-Play and Paid Games
- Subscription Services
- Advertising, Sponsorships, In-Game Ads
Mobile Game Genres
- Key Game Genre Classification
- Forecasts by Game Genre
Company Profiles
- Revenues, Profile and SWOT analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pg5iyc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets