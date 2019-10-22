Global Mobile Gaming Industry
Oct 22, 2019, 10:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Gaming market worldwide is projected to grow by US$190.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 19.8%. Smartphone, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 20.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$215.9 Billion by the year 2025, Smartphone will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$8.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$7.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Smartphone will reach a market size of US$11.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$42.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Activision Blizzard, Inc.; Electronic Arts, Inc.; Gameloft; Glu Mobile, Inc.; GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.; Kabam, Inc.; Rovio Entertainment Corporation; Supercell Oy; The Walt Disney Company; Zynga, Inc.
