Global Mobile Gaming Market Outlook, 2021-2026 - Investment Analysis, Key Monetization Methods, Future Trends & Opportunities

The world's mobile gaming market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, 2021-2026. The growing smartphone penetration and technology advancement with the increasing adoption of trending technologies for developing games are major factors in developing the mobile gaming industry.

The gaming industry worldwide is expanding, and smartphone is playing a significant role in this expansion. The development of mobile games has resulted in scalability for the gaming industry. Platforms like Facebook and Instagram have also started to develop innovative mobile games to ensure high product differentiation and benefit from engaging games to enhance their advertisement strategies.

Many governments around the globe are also establishing funds to support the local gaming industry, which is also expected to develop space for mobile games. For instance, in 2019, the German government allocated EUR 50 million for the creation of a games fund. The Sweden Game Arena in Sweden is a public-private partnership that helps students develop games using government-funded offices and equipment.

In-game purchase, i.e., the option to purchase additional privileges within the games, is a significant revenue-generating channel for the mobile gaming industry. The flexibility for in-game payment methods is also facilitating the growth of mobile gaming revenues worldwide.

Despite geopolitical tensions, the growing smartphone penetration and increasing gaming options are also increasing the mobile gaming penetration in many parts of the world. For instance, according to White Designers Game Studios, in Iran, with a population of 82 million and a smartphone penetration rate of about 35% (in 2018), there are more than 30 million active mobile gaming players in the country.

As most countries globally are under lockdown to control the spread of the virus, there has been significant growth in the consumption of digital entertainment, including mobile games. The major gaming vendors have witnessed strong growth in downloads of multiple types of mobile games in the COVID-19 affected markets.

The mobile gaming market is competitive in nature because of the presence of major players like Tencent Holdings Limited, Activision Blizzard, Inc, and Zynga, Inc., among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Seeing the growth opportunity in the market, companies are entering the market. For example, in India, the number of game-developing companies grew from 25 in 2010 to over 250 in 2018.

Some of the recent developments in the market are:

May 2021 - NetEase announced the launch of new games for their diverse portfolio of mobile as well as a personal computer and also contains updates for over 60 products at its Seventh Annual Product Launch.

- NetEase announced the launch of new games for their diverse portfolio of mobile as well as a personal computer and also contains updates for over 60 products at its Seventh Annual Product Launch. August 2021 - Netflix began testing its games inside their android app for their members in Poland . The paying subscribers will try out two games, "Stranger Things: 1984" and "Stranger Things 3".

