Global Mobile Gaming Strategic Business Report 2023: Augmented Reality Enters the Mobile Gaming Space to Drive New Level of Experience

DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Gaming: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Mobile Gaming estimated at US$104.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$253.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Smartphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.2% CAGR and reach US$222.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $23.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR



The Mobile Gaming market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$60.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 9.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 262 Featured) -

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

CyberAgent Inc.

Disney Mobile

Electronic Arts, Inc.

Gameloft SE

GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NCSoft Corporation

NetEase Inc.

Netmarble Corp.

Nexon Co., Ltd

Niantic Inc.

Nintendo

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

TakeTwo Interactive

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. The Walt Disney Co.

Ubisoft Entertainment

Zynga

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact 2022 Growth Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Mobile Gaming Market

In-Game Item Trading Platforms Report Strong Growth

World Witnesses an Increase in Mobile Playtime During the Lockdown

Percentage of Internet Users Playing Video Games by Device: April 2020

To Cope With the Pandemic, Sequestered People Around the Globe Escape to Gaming: Average Increase in Time Spent on Video Games (In %) Feb-to-Apr-2020

Mobile Game Downloads from App Store and Google Play in billion: Q12018 to Q12022

and Google Play in billion: Q12018 to Q12022 Amidst COVID-19 Crisis, Gaming Industry Adapts to Remote Working Approach

Leading Game Studios Change Game Plan and Suspend Sales in Russia & Belarus

& Mobile Gaming - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Mobile Gaming: A High Growth Market

Global Gaming Industry by Segment: 2022E

Outlook

China Continues to hold Prominent Position in the Global Mobile Gaming Market

Tough New Rules Slowdown Game Approvals in China

A Snapshot of Demographic Profile of Mobile Gamers

Global Mobile Gaming Market: Percentage Breakdown of Gamers by Gender for 2022

Global Mobile Gaming Market: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Gamers by Age Group for 2022

Mobile Gaming Market: A Competitive Perspective

Comparatively Low Entry Barriers Invite Scores of New Companies

Consolidation Remains Rife Among Mobile Game Publishers

Leading Companies in the Global Mobile Games Market

Top Mobile Games Ranked by Revenues for February 2022

WORLD BRANDS

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Challenges and Opportunities Continue to Shape Mobile Gaming Landscape

Players Assess the Potential of NFTs, and Blockchain in Mobile Gaming

Metaverse: An Interesting Trend to Watchout For in Mobile Gaming

Meta Elements for Events & Mini-Games

Preference Ranking of Select Trends Among Mobile Gamers

Augmented Reality Enters the Mobile Gaming Space to Drive New Level of Experience

Leading AR Categories on iOS: 2019

VR Gaming Market: % of Consumers Wanting Application of VR to Games by Generation

Artificial Intelligence Makes Gaming Alluring

Mobile eSports: An Emerging popular Platform

Mobile Cloud Gaming: The New Paradigm

Industry Witnesses Emergence of New Gacha Types

Cross-Platform Gaming Gains Traction

AAA Mobile Games & Cross-Play Features Report Significant Gain

Growing Interest in Online Gambling Triggers Rapid Growth in Mobile Casino Apps

'Hyper-Casual' Games Remain Popular

Multiplayer Formats Gain Attention

Developers Venture for Alternative Strategies for Monetization of Mobile Games

Subscriptions Format Makes Headway

Push Notifications

5G to be Instrumental in the Growth of Mobile Gaming

Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Percentage of Mobile Connections (excluding licensed cellular IoT) by 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G: 2019 Vs 2025

5G-enabled Cloud Gaming - A Game Changer?

5G Gaming - Gamer Advantage

Developer Advantages

Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025

Micro Gaming Studios & Independent Developers Gain Presence

Continued Rise in Mobile Phone Users Drives Mobile Gaming

Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Foster Growth in Mobile Gaming Market

Opportunity Indicators

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2020

Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time: 2014-2022E

Percentage of Internet Users Using Mobile Phone Apps by Type

Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category for 2021

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: 2021

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dvm830

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets