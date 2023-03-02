Global Mobile Gaming Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Surpass $250 Billion by 2030 - Players Assess the Potential of NFTs and Blockchain

Mar 02, 2023, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Gaming: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Mobile Gaming Market to Reach $253.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Mobile Gaming estimated at US$104.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$253.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Smartphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.2% CAGR and reach US$222.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $23.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR
The Mobile Gaming market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$60.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 9.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook
- Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact 2022 Growth Outlook
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Mobile Gaming Market
- In-Game Item Trading Platforms Report Strong Growth
- World Witnesses an Increase in Mobile Playtime During the Lockdown
- To Cope With the Pandemic, Sequestered People Around the Globe Escape to Gaming
- Amidst COVID-19 Crisis, Gaming Industry Adapts to Remote Working Approach
- Leading Game Studios Change Game Plan and Suspend Sales in Russia & Belarus
- Mobile Gaming: A High Growth Market
- Global Gaming Industry by Segment: 2022E
- Outlook
- China Continues to hold Prominent Position in the Global Mobile Gaming Market
- Tough New Rules Slowdown Game Approvals in China
- A Snapshot of Demographic Profile of Mobile Gamers
- Global Mobile Gaming Market: Percentage Breakdown of Gamers by Gender for 2022
- Global Mobile Gaming Market: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Gamers by Age Group for 2022
- Mobile Gaming Market: A Competitive Perspective
- Comparatively Low Entry Barriers Invite Scores of New Companies
- Consolidation Remains Rife Among Mobile Game Publishers
- Leading Companies in the Global Mobile Games Market
- Top Mobile Games Ranked by Revenues for February 2022
- WORLD BRANDS
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- New Challenges and Opportunities Continue to Shape Mobile Gaming Landscape
- Players Assess the Potential of NFTs, and Blockchain in Mobile Gaming
- Metaverse: An Interesting Trend to Watchout For in Mobile Gaming
- Meta Elements for Events & Mini-Games
- Preference Ranking of Select Trends Among Mobile Gamers
- Augmented Reality Enters the Mobile Gaming Space to Drive New Level of Experience
- Leading AR Categories on iOS: 2019
- VR Gaming Market: % of Consumers Wanting Application of VR to Games by Generation
- Artificial Intelligence Makes Gaming Alluring
- Mobile eSports: An Emerging popular Platform
- Mobile Cloud Gaming: The New Paradigm
- Industry Witnesses Emergence of New Gacha Types
- Cross-Platform Gaming Gains Traction
- AAA Mobile Games & Cross-Play Features Report Significant Gain
- Growing Interest in Online Gambling Triggers Rapid Growth in Mobile Casino Apps
- 'Hyper-Casual' Games Remain Popular
- Multiplayer Formats Gain Attention
- Developers Venture for Alternative Strategies for Monetization of Mobile Games
- Subscriptions Format Makes Headway
- Push Notifications
- 5G to be Instrumental in the Growth of Mobile Gaming
- 5G-enabled Cloud Gaming - A Game Changer?
- 5G Gaming - Gamer Advantage
- Developer Advantages
- Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025
- Micro Gaming Studios & Independent Developers Gain Presence
- Continued Rise in Mobile Phone Users Drives Mobile Gaming
- Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Foster Growth in Mobile Gaming Market
- Opportunity Indicators
- Percentage of Internet Users Using Mobile Phone Apps by Type
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 262 Featured)
- Activision Blizzard Inc.
- Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
- CyberAgent Inc.
- Disney Mobile
- Electronic Arts, Inc.
- Gameloft SE
- GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NCSoft Corporation
- NetEase Inc.
- Netmarble Corp.
- Nexon Co., Ltd
- Niantic Inc.
- Nintendo
- Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.
- TakeTwo Interactive
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- The Walt Disney Co.
- Ubisoft Entertainment
- Zynga
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ft5luc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article