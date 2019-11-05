GLOBAL MOBILE GAMMA CAMERAS MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The market for mobile gamma cameras is expected to exhibit growth, projecting a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period. The widespread incidences of chronic diseases, the shift in the preference towards mobile gamma cameras, and advancements in technologies are the factors influencing the growth of the market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05825732/?utm_source=PRN

MARKET INSIGHTS

The mobile gamma camera is used for nuclear imaging, and is a portable version of stationary gamma.While cardiac imaging is the fastest growing mobile gamma camera application, hospitals have the largest market share with regard to end-user.



The widely-used camera type is the single-head mobile gamma cameras.While the market is driven by numerous factors, there are some factors that are estimated to impede the growth of the market.



One of them is the side-effects associated with using mobile gamma cameras.The exposure of gamma rays can cause radiation sickness.



The lack of skilled professionals is another challenge faced by the market. However, the advancements and inventions in technologies, along with reaping benefits due to developing economies, are expected to result in market growth opportunities.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global market for mobile gamma cameras is analyzed upon segmentation of the regions, such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to project the highest CAGR, and the region of North America is expected to contribute the largest share in the market.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Oncovision, Inc., Ge Healthcare, Gaede Medizinsysteme GmbH, Ddd-Diagnostic A/S, Digirad Corporation, Mie America, Inc., Dilon Technologies, Inc., etc. are among the other established players in the market.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ADOLESCO AB

2. CMR NAVISCAN

3. CRYSTAL PHOTONICS GMBH

4. DDD-DIAGNOSTIC A/S

5. DIGIRAD CORPORATION

6. DILON TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

7. GAEDE MEDIZINSYSTEME GMBH

8. GE HEALTHCARE

9. MIE AMERICA, INC.

10. ONCOVISION, INC.

11. PHILIPS HEALTHCARE

12. SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS

13. VILLA SISTEMI MEDICALI S.P.A



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05825732/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001



SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

