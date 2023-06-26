Global Mobile Health Vehicle Market to Surpass USD 393 Mn By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Mobile Health Vehicle Market Segments - By Product (Van, Truck, Car, and Others), By Application (Mobile Clinics, Mobile Hospital Facilities, Mobile Blood Bank, Mobile Patient Ward Facilities, Mobile Pharmacy Facilities, Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 231 Mn in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 393 Mn expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% by the end of 2031. The growing need for emergency healthcare services in rural areas is expected to propel the market.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

LDV

Matthews Specialty Vehicles

Magnum Mobile Speciality Vehicles

ADI Mobile Health

Mobile Healthcare Facilities LLC

Odulair LLC

Legacy Transportation Services

Craftsmen Industries, Inc

Toutenkamion Group

Medical Coachesheld

Mobile Specialty Vehicles

Neat Vehicles Ltd

Imagi-Motive

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include product, application, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Regional Highlights:

On the basis of region, the global mobile health vehicle market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market, due to the rising demand for mobile health vehicles in underdeveloped areas.

Europe is expected to be a rapidly growing region in the global market during the projection period, owing to the increasing adoption of ophthalmic services.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Mobile health vehicles are healthcare service that fills gaps in healthcare delivery.

It reduces appointment times and enables quick medical attention on-site for the elderly and emergency patients.

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases and emergency cases are likely to drive the market, as it provides an emergency service to patients suffering from diabetes, stroke, lung cancer, and heart disease.

Mobile vehicles enforce disease prevention and improve access to chronic health management at a low cost, which boost the market in the coming years.

Integration of AI in medical professionals is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.

The truck s egment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as it can be customized for particular services and has the ability to cater to a large population.

egment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as it can be customized for particular services and has the ability to cater to a large population. The mobile clinics segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market, as it reduces long stays in hospitals and improves the management of chronic diseases.

Read 284 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Global Mobile Health Vehicle Market By Product (Van, Truck, Car, and Others), By Application (Mobile Clinics, Mobile Hospital Facilities, Mobile Blood Bank, Mobile Patient Ward Facilities, Mobile Pharmacy Facilities, Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

