GLOBAL MOBILE IMAGING SERVICES MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027
Mar 05, 2019, 11:23 ET
KEY FINDINGS
The global mobile imaging services market is estimated to grow from $XX million in 2018 to $3734 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.14% between 2019 and 2027. The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the estimated period is between 2019 and 2027. The governments throughout the world are turning to the private sector to address growing consumer expectations, and the various government initiatives from several economies are pulling the market advancement ahead.
MARKET INSIGHTS
The massive growth of the geriatric population is primarily driving the market growth.Even with the advent of new technologies and integration of different medical workflow, radiologists are still facing various challenges such as the process of radiology landscapes being highly fragmented.
The shortage of skilled staff, reimbursement landscape is restrictive, solid competition, etc. hold back the growth of the market severely.
The global mobile imaging services market is segmented on the basis of product and end-use.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global mobile imaging services market has been segmented on the basis of four major regions, which are North America (the United States & Canada), Europe (the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Germany, Nordic Countries, Benelux Countries & Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea & Rest of Asia Pacific) and the remaining countries across the world forming the Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa) regional segment.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global mobile imaging services market by capturing the largest market share by the end of 2027 because of the availability of enormous amount of data present in the market from the rising population.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
Hitachi Healthcare Manufacturing Limited, Mindray Medical International Limited, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare Limited, Medtronic PLC, Shimadzu Corporation, Hologic Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Canon Inc., Analogic Corporation, Esaote S.P.A., Carestream Health Inc., Siemens Healthineers Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation are the major companies eminently contending in the global market for mobile imaging. Merger & acquisition, partnership, contracts, agreements, new product launch, etc. are some of the major organic strategies for the companies to gain a competitive edge over the others.
