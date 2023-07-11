Global Mobile Imaging Services Market Report 2023: Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Imaging Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile imaging services market grew from $17.01 billion in 2022 to $17.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The mobile imaging services market is expected to grow to $22.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Major players in the mobile imaging services market are Accurate Imaging Inc., Alliance HealthCare Services Inc., Axiom Mobile Imaging, Carestream Health, Center for Diagnostic Imaging Inc., Cobalt Health, DMS Health Technologies Inc., Front Range Mobile Imaging Inc., Imaging On Site Inc., InHealth Group Limited, Interim Diagnostic Imaging LLC, Jacksonville Mobile Imaging Services Inc., Nuffield Health, Digirad Corporation, and TridentUSA Health Services.

The mobile imaging services market includes revenues earned by entities by comprehensive X-Ray, EKG and ultrasound services. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The mobile imaging services are engaged in providing imaging services such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and nuclear imaging services directly to medical facilities, homes and businesses. Through mobile equipment, it is possible to deliver imaging services patients having location or cost constraints.

Mobile imaging services provide X-rays, EKGs, and ultrasounds delivered to medical facilities, families, and businesses. It is usually less expensive and quicker than third-party options, and it can help overwhelmed in-house imaging departments.



North America was the largest region in the mobile imaging services market in 2022. The regions covered in the mobile imaging services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of products in the mobile imaging services market include X-ray, ultrasound, CT, MRI, mammography, bone densitometry, and others. The x-ray tube (an evacuated tube with a cathode and anode) generates X-rays when a flow of electrons propelled to high speeds by a high voltage intersects with the tube target anode.

Mobile X-ray is done through mobile digital radiology (DR) systems have built-in or tethered flat panel sensors that transform x-rays to visible light using a scintillator material. Ultrasound is a diagnostic imaging test that uses sound waves through small and light devices to create a picture known as a sonogram of the body organs tissues, and other structures inside the body.

A computerized tomography (CT) scan is an imaging technique to get detailed images of the body noninvasively. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is an imaging technique to get produces three dimensional detailed anatomical images using magnetic resonance instead of radiation. Mammography is an imaging technique involving usage of low-energy X-rays to examine the human breast in order for early detection of breast cancer.

Bone densitometry is an imaging technique to measure the density of bones. Mobile imaging services are implemented in different verticals such as hospitals and private clinics, home healthcare providers, rehabilitation centers, geriatric care and hospice agencies, sports organizations, and others.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the growth of the mobile imaging services market in the forecast period. Chronic disease is a long-term health problem for which there is no cure. These diseases last for more than 1 year and require continuous medical attention or would otherwise limit activities of daily living. These diseases generally cannot be prevented by vaccines or cured by medication.

Globally, chronic illnesses are the major cause of death and disability, disease rates from these conditions are increasingly spreading through all regions and and affecting people of all socioeconomic backgrounds. Mobile imaging services help care providers perform many kinds of vital screenings by using various imaging technologies such as X-Ray, EKG, and ultrasound.

For instance, according to the United Nations, the proportion of total global deaths due to chronic diseases is expected to increase to 70% by 2030. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases drives the growth of the mobile imaging services market.



Strategic collaborations and acquisitions are a key trend gaining popularity in the mobile imaging services market. Major players in the mobile imaging services market are focusing on collaborations and acquisitions to build innovations and remain competitive.

In DispathHealth, a US-based provider of in-home medical care services acquired Professional Portable X-ray (PPX) for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will help DispatchHealth to continue to build largest home care system and expand its services. Professional Portable X-ray (PPX) is a US-based mobile radiology service provider.



The countries covered in the Mobile Imaging Services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



