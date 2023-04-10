Global Mobile Imaging Services Strategic Business Report 2023: Advancements in Medical Imaging Technology Fuels Market Growth

DUBLIN, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Imaging Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Mobile Imaging Services estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

X-ray, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$903.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ultrasound segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $564.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

The Mobile Imaging Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$564.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$333.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

