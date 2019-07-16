Global Mobile Infrastructure - 5G Activity Escalates Around the World

News provided by

Reportlinker

Jul 16, 2019, 19:49 ET

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This annual report offers a wealth of information on the worldwide development of the mobile sector.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796270/?utm_source=PRN



Information at a regional level is also provided for the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific. The report includes analyses, statistics, forecasts and trends. It provides a comprehensive insight into the progress of mobile and examines some the issues and opportunities

Subjects covered include:
·          The future of the mobile industry;
·          Worldwide and regional mobile subscriber statistics;
·          Worldwide mobile ARPU and revenue;
·          Overview of worldwide call charges;
·          Mobile prepaid sector;
·          MVNO market;
·          Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC);
·          Mobile infrastructure;
·          Termination rates, Roaming, Mobile Number Portability (MNP);
·          Mobile spectrum developments;
·          Regional overview.
 

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796270/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

Also from this source

Global zoonotic disease treatment market is expected to grow with ...

The underground utility mapping market is expected to grow at a...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Mobile Infrastructure - 5G Activity Escalates Around the World

News provided by

Reportlinker

Jul 16, 2019, 19:49 ET