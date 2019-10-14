Global Mobile Internet Industry
Oct 14, 2019, 17:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Internet market worldwide is projected to grow by 2.3 Billion Subscribers, driven by a compounded growth of 7.4%. Mobile Internet, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 5.7 Billion Subscribers by the year 2025, Mobile Internet will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817921/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 78.8 Million Subscribers to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 68 Million Subscribers worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mobile Internet will reach a market size of 319.6 Million Subscribers by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11% over the next couple of years and add approximately 630 Million Subscribers in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Apple, Inc.; Bharti Airtel Ltd.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; LM Ericsson Telefon AB; Microsoft Corporation; Nokia Corporation; NTT Communications Corporation; Orange SA; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Vodafone Group PLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Internet Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mobile Internet Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Million Subscribers by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Mobile Internet Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 3: United States Mobile Internet Market Estimates and
Projections in Million Subscribers: 2018 to 2025
JAPAN
Table 4: Japanese Market for Mobile Internet: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Million Subscribers for the Period
2018-2025
CANADA
Table 5: Canadian Mobile Internet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Subscribers: 2018 to 2025
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Mobile Internet Market Growth Prospects in
Million Subscribers for the Period 2018-2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 7: European Mobile Internet Market Demand Scenario in
Million Subscribers by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: European Mobile Internet Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 9: Mobile Internet Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in Million Subscribers for the Period 2018-2025
GERMANY
Table 10: Mobile Internet Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Million Subscribers for the
Period 2018-2025
ITALY
Table 11: Italian Mobile Internet Market Growth Prospects in
Million Subscribers for the Period 2018-2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Internet: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Subscribers for the
Period 2018-2025
SPAIN
Table 13: Spanish Mobile Internet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Subscribers: 2018 to 2025
RUSSIA
Table 14: Russian Mobile Internet Market Estimates and
Projections in Million Subscribers: 2018 to 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 15: Rest of Europe Mobile Internet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Subscribers: 2018-2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 16: Asia-Pacific Mobile Internet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Subscribers by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Asia-Pacific Mobile Internet Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 18: Mobile Internet Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Million Subscribers for the
Period 2018-2025
INDIA
Table 19: Indian Mobile Internet Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Million Subscribers: 2018 to 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 20: Mobile Internet Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Million Subscribers for the
Period 2018-2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 21: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mobile Internet:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Subscribers
for the Period 2018-2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 22: Latin American Mobile Internet Market Trends by
Region/Country in Million Subscribers: 2018-2025
Table 23: Latin American Mobile Internet Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 24: Argentinean Mobile Internet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Subscribers: 2018-2025
BRAZIL
Table 25: Mobile Internet Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in Million Subscribers for the Period 2018-2025
MEXICO
Table 26: Mobile Internet Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Million Subscribers for the
Period 2018-2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 27: Rest of Latin America Mobile Internet Market
Estimates and Projections in Million Subscribers: 2018 to 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 28: The Middle East Mobile Internet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Subscribers by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: The Middle East Mobile Internet Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
IRAN
Table 30: Iranian Market for Mobile Internet: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Million Subscribers for the Period
2018-2025
ISRAEL
Table 31: Israeli Mobile Internet Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Subscribers: 2018-2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 32: Saudi Arabian Mobile Internet Market Growth Prospects
in Million Subscribers for the Period 2018-2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 33: Mobile Internet Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Subscribers
for the Period 2018-2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 34: Mobile Internet Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Subscribers for
the Period 2018-2025
AFRICA
Table 35: African Mobile Internet Market Estimates and
Projections in Million Subscribers: 2018 to 2025
IV. COMPETITION
APPLE, INC.
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD.
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
LM ERICSSON TELEFON AB
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
NOKIA CORPORATION
NTT COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
ORANGE SA
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON
VODAFONE GROUP PLC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
