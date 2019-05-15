Global Mobile Learning Industry
May 15, 2019
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mobile Learning in US$ Million.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 76 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Adobe Inc.
- Apple, Inc.
- AT&T, Inc.
- Blackboard, Inc
- Citrix Systems, Inc.
- Kineo
MOBILE LEARNING MCP-7
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Mobile Learning
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Mobile Learning - Digital Learning on the Move
M-Learning Emerges as the Ultimate Learning Platform
Developed Markets Dominate Mobile Learning
Developing Regions to Fuel Market Growth
Table 1: Global Fastest Growing Mobile Learning Products and Services Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by Growth (In % CAGR) over the Period 2016-2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Promising Opportunities for M-Learning from Academic & Enterprise Sectors
Increasing Penetration of Mobile Devices & Expanding Mobile Subscriptions Underpin Growth in the Mobile Learning Market
Fast Facts on Mobile Usage
Opportunity Indicators
Table 2: Global Smartphones Penetration Rate by Region - Smartphones as a Percentage of Total Mobile Connections for 2017 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Global Mobile Adoption - Percentage Breakdown of Mobile Connections by Mobile Network Technology for 2017 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Global Internet Penetration (In %) by Geographic Region (2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Smarter Devices, Faster Networks Favor Market Growth
Booming Smartphone Sales: Opportunity for Mobile Learning Market
Table 5: World Market for Smartphones: Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Smartphone Penetration Worldwide (as a Percentage of Total Population) for Select Countries: 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Media Tablets: A Convenient Device for Learning in Consumer & Enterprise Sectors
Table 7: Media Tablets Market Worldwide: Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Mobile Learning Market Benefits from Increased Focus on Digital Education
M-Learning VAS - A Lucrative Market
Table 8: Global Market for Mobile Learning VAS Products (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Mobile Learning VAS Products in Operation by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Mobile Learning to Bring Major Changes to eLearning
Rising Consumer Demand for Mobile Learning Solutions Stimulates Market Growth
Select Educational Apps for Teachers and Students
Mobile Technology Transforms Academic Learning
Rising 4G Penetration Rates to Elevate Market Prospects for M-Learning
Table 9: 4G Network Availability (In %) in Select Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Global Subscriber Base for 4G LTE Services - Number of Unique Subscribers (in Million) (2014-2022) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Upcoming 5G Technology to Influence M-Learning Market Prospects
Rising Demands of Tech-Savvy Generation Z Population Augurs Well for M-Learning
Increased Use of Technology in Classrooms Benefits Demand
Table 11: Global Educational Technology Spending by Segment: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Interesting Ways of Using Mobile Devices in Classroom Settings
Governments Foster eLearning Adoption across Schools via Tablet Devices
Growing Relevance of Mobile Learning in Formal Education Systems
Shift towards Digital Textbooks & E-Books Enables Mobile- based Collaborative Learning
Active Adoption of Digital & Mobile Learning Content in Preschools
M-Learning in Higher Education: Potential for Growth
Mobile Learning Gains Acceptance in K-12 Sector
Rising Prominence of E-Books: A Boon for Mobile Learning Market
Education Apps Grow in Prominence
Table 12: Global Mobile App Market (2014 & 2018): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by App Category (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Popular Categories Worldwide in Apple App Store (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Active Apps by App Category (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Smart Classrooms - The Future of Academic Learning
Mobile Learning Offers Benefits of Teacher- Generated Content
Mobile Learning Emerges as a Technology to Provide Education to the Needy
Ballooning Middle Class Population Offers Steady Growth Opportunities
Table 14: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region (2015 & 2030) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
BYOD Trend Enhances Significance of Mobile Notetaking Platforms
Social Learning - Favorable Opportunities for M-Learning
Mobile Learning and MOOCs
M-Learning in Business Settings
Corporate M-Learning: Training Initiatives Focus on Mobile Technology
Learning & Training through Mobile Devices
Major Factors Driving Shift towards Technology- Based Learning Ranked by Importance
M-Learning Gains Precedence over Traditional Learning Approaches
Rising Importance of Mobile Devices for Corporate Training
Choice of Smart Mobile Devices Gains Prominence in Corporate Training
Use of Mobile Training in Gig Economy
Growing Popularity of Video-based Learning
Demographic Shift of Workforce to Drive Adoption of M- Learning in Corporate Sector
M-Learning Finds Appeal amongst Millennial Generation Workers
Table 16: US Workforce Demographic Mix by Generation (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown by Workforce Category - Silent/Greatest, Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Deploying Mobile Learning for Boosting Employee Engagement and Performance
Growing Use of M-Learning in Corporate Stirs Development of Mobile Apps
BYOD Trend in Corporate Sector - Positive Implications for Mobile Learning
Micro-Learning - A Bit More than Mobile Learning
LMSs in Organizations to be made Mobile Learning-Ready
Innovations & their Implications for the M-Learning Market
Mobile Content Delivery in Enterprises Shifts from Flash to HTML5
Gamified Mobile Learning: A Fun-filled Approach to Employee Training
Adoption of Location-based Learning Products - Potential for M-Learning Market
Providers Offer Bite-Sized Learning for Improved Effectiveness of Mobile Learning
Competency-based Learning through Mobile Devices
Rising Adoption of Augmented Learning Products in Enterprises
Mobile-based VR Learning Products Promise Immersive Learning Experience
Interactive E-Books - Potential Application in Mobile Learning
Greater Insights into Learner Behavior with Mobile App Analytics
Responsive Web Design - Vital for Consistent Delivery for Multi-Screen Learners
Social Mobile Learning: Learning through Social Media
Wearable Technology Finds Use in Context- Sensitive Content Rendering
Offline Learning - Providing Access to Learning Materials without Network Connectivity
Experience API (xAPI) - The Latest Standard for Learning Technology
Challenges Facing Mobile Learning Adoption in Corporate Sector
Dealing with the Challenges of Migrating towards Mobile Learning
Development of New Mobile Learning Tools and Platforms
Advantages of Cloud-based M-Learning to Stimulate Adoption Levels
Challenges Confronting the Mobile Learning Market
4. MOBILE LEARNING - A CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW
Mobile Learning: An Introduction
Objectives of Mobile Learning Initiatives
How is M-Learning Different from E-Learning?
Types of Mobile Learning Products & Services
Authoring Tools & Platforms
Custom Content Development Services
Mobile Learning Value Added Services (VAS)
Packaged Education Apps & Edugames
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Companies Focus on 5 Cs of M-Learning to Stay Competitive
Popular Mobile Learning Apps for Higher Education
5.1 Focus on Select Players
Adobe Inc. (USA)
Apple, Inc. (USA)
AT&T, Inc. (USA)
Blackboard, Inc. (USA)
Citrix Systems, Inc. (USA)
Kineo (UK)
Desire2Learn Corporation (Canada)
dominKnow, Inc. (Canada)
IBM Corporation (USA)
PeopleFluent (USA)
Promethean Ltd. (UK)
Saba Software, Inc. (USA)
SAP SE (Germany)
Skillsoft Corporation (USA)
SumTotal Systems, LLC (USA)
Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)
5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Apple Announces Schoolwork App for Teachers
D2L Launches the Newest Version of Brightspace LMS - Emerald Release
Blackboard Launches Blackboard Instructor Mobile App
Saba Launches the Halogen® Mobile App
Apple Launches New App Development Curriculum for Students
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Saba Software Snaps Up Lumesse
PeopleFluent and NetDimensions Merge
Learning Technologies Group Acquires PeopleFluent
Kineo and e3Learning Join Forces
Pearson Partners with Duolingo to Enhance Mobile Learning in College and Universities
Callidus Software Acquires Learning Heroes
Higher Learning Technologies Acquires gWhiz
Sesame Workshop and IBM Collaborate to Develop Educational Platforms and Products
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 17: Global Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: Global Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Global 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Learning Products and Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Mobile Learning Market in the United States - A Primer
Consumer Need Fuels Demand for Mobile Learning Content
Thrust towards 4G Technology across Mobile Value Chain Bodes Well for M-Learning
Table 20: 4G LTE Subscribers (in Million) in the US (2016 & 2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Content Digitization Efforts in Academic Sector Bode Well for the M-Learning Market
Table 21: Self-Paced eLearning in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment for the Years 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Acceptance of Tablets in Schools to Foster Adoption of Mobile Learning Products
Smartphones - Key to Mobile Learning Proliferation
Table 22: US Smartphones Market (2011-2017): Number of Smartphone Users in Million (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: Internet Usage Trends Among Smartphone Owners in the US (2017): Percentage Penetration of Internet Users by Gender and Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Mobile VR Learning Products for Education Provide Immersive Experience
Rising Demand for Early Childhood Learning Content & Devices
Educational Tablets Find Favor among Consumers
Popularity of Game-based Mobile Learning Continues to Grow
Mobile Learning Solutions Find Favor among Government Agencies
Mobile Learning Adoption Gathers Pace in Corporate Sector
Packaged Mobile Content Leads Mobile Learning Market
Competitive Landscape
B.Market Analytics
Table 24: The US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: The US Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 Canada
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Growing Relevance of Mobile Technology in Education Sector
Key Statistical Finding
Table 26: Internet Usage Trends Among Smartphone Owners in Canada (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Internet Users by Gender and Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 27: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: Canadian Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 Japan
Market Analysis
Table 29: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: Japanese Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Mobile Learning Market in Europe - An Overview
Table 31: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2015 & 2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: Europe 4G LTE Market (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Number of Subscribers (in Million) for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Western Europe Countries Actively Embrace Mobile Learning
B.Market Analytics
Table 33: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: European Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: European 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Learning Products and Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.1 France
A.Market Analysis
An Overview
Key Statistical Finding
Table 36: Internet Usage Trends Among Smartphone Owners in France (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Internet Users by Gender and Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 37: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: French Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.2 Germany
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Key Statistical Finding
Table 39: Internet Usage Trends Among Smartphone Owners in Germany (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Internet Users by Gender and Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 40: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: German Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 42: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Italian Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Table 44: Internet Usage Trends Among Smartphone Owners in the UK (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Internet Users by Gender and Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 45: The UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: The UK Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 47: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: Spanish Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
Table 49: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Russian Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
Table 51: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific - A High Potential Market for M-Learning
Table 53: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2015 & 2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Next Wave of Growth in Mobile Education to Emerge from Southeast Asia
B.Market Analytics
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Learning Products and Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.1 China
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Table 57: Percentage Penetration of Internet Access Devices in China: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Number of Mobile Internet Users in China for Years 2010 through 2017 (In Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Internet Usage Trends Among Smartphone Owners in China (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Internet Users by Gender and Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Adoption of Tablets in PreK-12 Schools to Boost M- Learning Market
Demand Rises for Early Childhood Learning Apps
Growing Demand for Subscription-based Mobile Learning Products
Stiff Competition in English Language Learning Products Market
Internet Giants Stir Up Mobile Learning Market Landscape
Online Education Providers Venture into Mobile Space
Strong Activity in Mobile Learning Market
Role of Telecom Majors in Mobile Learning Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 60: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Chinese Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.2 India
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Key Statistical Finding
Table 62: Internet Usage Trends Among Smartphone Owners in India (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Internet Users by Gender and Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Positive Outlook for M-Learning in Education Sector
Corporate Employees Warm Up to the Idea of Learning over Mobile Devices
B.Market Analytics
Table 63: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Indian Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
South Korea - A Key Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6 Middle East & Africa
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Mobile Learning Gaining Ground in the Middle East
Saudi Arabia: A Small, Yet Promising Market
Table 67: Internet Usage Trends Among Smartphone Owners in Saudi Arabia (2017): Percentage Penetration of Internet Users by Gender and Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Africa - High Mobile Penetration Augurs Well for Mobile Learning Market
Opportunity Indicators
Table 68: African Mobile Communication Market (2016 & 2020): Penetration of Mobile Connectivity as a Percentage (%) of Total Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: African Mobile Communication Market by Handset Type (2016 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Subscriptions for Smartphones and Non-Smartphones (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 70: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7 Latin America
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 72: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Latin American Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Learning Products and Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7.1 Brazil
A.Market Analysis
High Mobile Penetration Rate Bodes Well for Brazilian Mobile Learning Market
Key Statistical Finding
Table 75: Internet Usage Trends Among Smartphone Owners in Brazil (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Internet Users by Gender and Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Spending on Customized Mobile Learning Content Continues to Grow
Migration of Private Education Providers to Mobile Platform - An Opportunity for M-Learning Market
Government's Encouragement to Tablet Use in PreK-12 Schools to Stimulate Mobile Learning Market
Rising Demand for Subscription-based Mobile Learning Value Added Services
Consumer - The Major End-Use Segment for Mobile Learning Content
B.Market Analytics
Table 76: Brazilian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Brazilian Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7.2 Rest of Latin America
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Mexico - An Emerging Online Education Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 78: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 76 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 78) The United States (43) Canada (5) Japan (1) Europe (12) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (8) - Italy (1) - Rest of Europe (2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (12) Latin America (2) Middle East (3)
