Global Mobile Learning Industry

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mobile Learning in US$ Million.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05689849/?utm_source=PRN





The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 76 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Adobe Inc.

- Apple, Inc.

- AT&T, Inc.

- Blackboard, Inc

- Citrix Systems, Inc.

- Kineo







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05689849/?utm_source=PRN



MOBILE LEARNING MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Mobile Learning





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Mobile Learning - Digital Learning on the Move

M-Learning Emerges as the Ultimate Learning Platform

Developed Markets Dominate Mobile Learning

Developing Regions to Fuel Market Growth

Table 1: Global Fastest Growing Mobile Learning Products and Services Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by Growth (In % CAGR) over the Period 2016-2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Promising Opportunities for M-Learning from Academic & Enterprise Sectors

Increasing Penetration of Mobile Devices & Expanding Mobile Subscriptions Underpin Growth in the Mobile Learning Market

Fast Facts on Mobile Usage

Opportunity Indicators

Table 2: Global Smartphones Penetration Rate by Region - Smartphones as a Percentage of Total Mobile Connections for 2017 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Mobile Adoption - Percentage Breakdown of Mobile Connections by Mobile Network Technology for 2017 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Internet Penetration (In %) by Geographic Region (2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Smarter Devices, Faster Networks Favor Market Growth

Booming Smartphone Sales: Opportunity for Mobile Learning Market

Table 5: World Market for Smartphones: Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Smartphone Penetration Worldwide (as a Percentage of Total Population) for Select Countries: 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Media Tablets: A Convenient Device for Learning in Consumer & Enterprise Sectors

Table 7: Media Tablets Market Worldwide: Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mobile Learning Market Benefits from Increased Focus on Digital Education

M-Learning VAS - A Lucrative Market

Table 8: Global Market for Mobile Learning VAS Products (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Mobile Learning VAS Products in Operation by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES



Mobile Learning to Bring Major Changes to eLearning

Rising Consumer Demand for Mobile Learning Solutions Stimulates Market Growth

Select Educational Apps for Teachers and Students

Mobile Technology Transforms Academic Learning

Rising 4G Penetration Rates to Elevate Market Prospects for M-Learning

Table 9: 4G Network Availability (In %) in Select Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Subscriber Base for 4G LTE Services - Number of Unique Subscribers (in Million) (2014-2022) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Upcoming 5G Technology to Influence M-Learning Market Prospects

Rising Demands of Tech-Savvy Generation Z Population Augurs Well for M-Learning

Increased Use of Technology in Classrooms Benefits Demand

Table 11: Global Educational Technology Spending by Segment: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Interesting Ways of Using Mobile Devices in Classroom Settings

Governments Foster eLearning Adoption across Schools via Tablet Devices

Growing Relevance of Mobile Learning in Formal Education Systems

Shift towards Digital Textbooks & E-Books Enables Mobile- based Collaborative Learning

Active Adoption of Digital & Mobile Learning Content in Preschools

M-Learning in Higher Education: Potential for Growth

Mobile Learning Gains Acceptance in K-12 Sector

Rising Prominence of E-Books: A Boon for Mobile Learning Market

Education Apps Grow in Prominence

Table 12: Global Mobile App Market (2014 & 2018): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by App Category (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Popular Categories Worldwide in Apple App Store (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Active Apps by App Category (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Smart Classrooms - The Future of Academic Learning

Mobile Learning Offers Benefits of Teacher- Generated Content

Mobile Learning Emerges as a Technology to Provide Education to the Needy

Ballooning Middle Class Population Offers Steady Growth Opportunities

Table 14: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region (2015 & 2030) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

BYOD Trend Enhances Significance of Mobile Notetaking Platforms

Social Learning - Favorable Opportunities for M-Learning

Mobile Learning and MOOCs

M-Learning in Business Settings

Corporate M-Learning: Training Initiatives Focus on Mobile Technology

Learning & Training through Mobile Devices

Major Factors Driving Shift towards Technology- Based Learning Ranked by Importance

M-Learning Gains Precedence over Traditional Learning Approaches

Rising Importance of Mobile Devices for Corporate Training

Choice of Smart Mobile Devices Gains Prominence in Corporate Training

Use of Mobile Training in Gig Economy

Growing Popularity of Video-based Learning

Demographic Shift of Workforce to Drive Adoption of M- Learning in Corporate Sector

M-Learning Finds Appeal amongst Millennial Generation Workers

Table 16: US Workforce Demographic Mix by Generation (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown by Workforce Category - Silent/Greatest, Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Deploying Mobile Learning for Boosting Employee Engagement and Performance

Growing Use of M-Learning in Corporate Stirs Development of Mobile Apps

BYOD Trend in Corporate Sector - Positive Implications for Mobile Learning

Micro-Learning - A Bit More than Mobile Learning

LMSs in Organizations to be made Mobile Learning-Ready

Innovations & their Implications for the M-Learning Market

Mobile Content Delivery in Enterprises Shifts from Flash to HTML5

Gamified Mobile Learning: A Fun-filled Approach to Employee Training

Adoption of Location-based Learning Products - Potential for M-Learning Market

Providers Offer Bite-Sized Learning for Improved Effectiveness of Mobile Learning

Competency-based Learning through Mobile Devices

Rising Adoption of Augmented Learning Products in Enterprises

Mobile-based VR Learning Products Promise Immersive Learning Experience

Interactive E-Books - Potential Application in Mobile Learning

Greater Insights into Learner Behavior with Mobile App Analytics

Responsive Web Design - Vital for Consistent Delivery for Multi-Screen Learners

Social Mobile Learning: Learning through Social Media

Wearable Technology Finds Use in Context- Sensitive Content Rendering

Offline Learning - Providing Access to Learning Materials without Network Connectivity

Experience API (xAPI) - The Latest Standard for Learning Technology

Challenges Facing Mobile Learning Adoption in Corporate Sector

Dealing with the Challenges of Migrating towards Mobile Learning

Development of New Mobile Learning Tools and Platforms

Advantages of Cloud-based M-Learning to Stimulate Adoption Levels

Challenges Confronting the Mobile Learning Market





4. MOBILE LEARNING - A CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW



Mobile Learning: An Introduction

Objectives of Mobile Learning Initiatives

How is M-Learning Different from E-Learning?

Types of Mobile Learning Products & Services

Authoring Tools & Platforms

Custom Content Development Services

Mobile Learning Value Added Services (VAS)

Packaged Education Apps & Edugames





5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Companies Focus on 5 Cs of M-Learning to Stay Competitive

Popular Mobile Learning Apps for Higher Education

5.1 Focus on Select Players

Adobe Inc. (USA)

Apple, Inc. (USA)

AT&T, Inc. (USA)

Blackboard, Inc. (USA)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (USA)

Kineo (UK)

Desire2Learn Corporation (Canada)

dominKnow, Inc. (Canada)

IBM Corporation (USA)

PeopleFluent (USA)

Promethean Ltd. (UK)

Saba Software, Inc. (USA)

SAP SE (Germany)

Skillsoft Corporation (USA)

SumTotal Systems, LLC (USA)

Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)

5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Apple Announces Schoolwork App for Teachers

D2L Launches the Newest Version of Brightspace LMS - Emerald Release

Blackboard Launches Blackboard Instructor Mobile App

Saba Launches the Halogen® Mobile App

Apple Launches New App Development Curriculum for Students

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Saba Software Snaps Up Lumesse

PeopleFluent and NetDimensions Merge

Learning Technologies Group Acquires PeopleFluent

Kineo and e3Learning Join Forces

Pearson Partners with Duolingo to Enhance Mobile Learning in College and Universities

Callidus Software Acquires Learning Heroes

Higher Learning Technologies Acquires gWhiz

Sesame Workshop and IBM Collaborate to Develop Educational Platforms and Products





6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 17: Global Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Global Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Global 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Learning Products and Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Mobile Learning Market in the United States - A Primer

Consumer Need Fuels Demand for Mobile Learning Content

Thrust towards 4G Technology across Mobile Value Chain Bodes Well for M-Learning

Table 20: 4G LTE Subscribers (in Million) in the US (2016 & 2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Content Digitization Efforts in Academic Sector Bode Well for the M-Learning Market

Table 21: Self-Paced eLearning in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment for the Years 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Acceptance of Tablets in Schools to Foster Adoption of Mobile Learning Products

Smartphones - Key to Mobile Learning Proliferation

Table 22: US Smartphones Market (2011-2017): Number of Smartphone Users in Million (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Internet Usage Trends Among Smartphone Owners in the US (2017): Percentage Penetration of Internet Users by Gender and Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mobile VR Learning Products for Education Provide Immersive Experience

Rising Demand for Early Childhood Learning Content & Devices

Educational Tablets Find Favor among Consumers

Popularity of Game-based Mobile Learning Continues to Grow

Mobile Learning Solutions Find Favor among Government Agencies

Mobile Learning Adoption Gathers Pace in Corporate Sector

Packaged Mobile Content Leads Mobile Learning Market

Competitive Landscape

B.Market Analytics

Table 24: The US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: The US Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Growing Relevance of Mobile Technology in Education Sector

Key Statistical Finding

Table 26: Internet Usage Trends Among Smartphone Owners in Canada (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Internet Users by Gender and Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 27: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: Canadian Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

Market Analysis

Table 29: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Japanese Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Mobile Learning Market in Europe - An Overview

Table 31: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2015 & 2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Europe 4G LTE Market (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Number of Subscribers (in Million) for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Western Europe Countries Actively Embrace Mobile Learning

B.Market Analytics

Table 33: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: European Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: European 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Learning Products and Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 France

A.Market Analysis

An Overview

Key Statistical Finding

Table 36: Internet Usage Trends Among Smartphone Owners in France (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Internet Users by Gender and Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 37: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: French Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Germany

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Key Statistical Finding

Table 39: Internet Usage Trends Among Smartphone Owners in Germany (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Internet Users by Gender and Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: German Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 42: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Italian Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 44: Internet Usage Trends Among Smartphone Owners in the UK (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Internet Users by Gender and Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: The UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: The UK Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 47: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Spanish Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 49: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Russian Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 51: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific - A High Potential Market for M-Learning

Table 53: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2015 & 2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Next Wave of Growth in Mobile Education to Emerge from Southeast Asia

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Learning Products and Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 57: Percentage Penetration of Internet Access Devices in China: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Number of Mobile Internet Users in China for Years 2010 through 2017 (In Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Internet Usage Trends Among Smartphone Owners in China (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Internet Users by Gender and Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Adoption of Tablets in PreK-12 Schools to Boost M- Learning Market

Demand Rises for Early Childhood Learning Apps

Growing Demand for Subscription-based Mobile Learning Products

Stiff Competition in English Language Learning Products Market

Internet Giants Stir Up Mobile Learning Market Landscape

Online Education Providers Venture into Mobile Space

Strong Activity in Mobile Learning Market

Role of Telecom Majors in Mobile Learning Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 60: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Chinese Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.2 India

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Key Statistical Finding

Table 62: Internet Usage Trends Among Smartphone Owners in India (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Internet Users by Gender and Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Positive Outlook for M-Learning in Education Sector

Corporate Employees Warm Up to the Idea of Learning over Mobile Devices

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Indian Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

South Korea - A Key Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Middle East & Africa

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Mobile Learning Gaining Ground in the Middle East

Saudi Arabia: A Small, Yet Promising Market

Table 67: Internet Usage Trends Among Smartphone Owners in Saudi Arabia (2017): Percentage Penetration of Internet Users by Gender and Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Africa - High Mobile Penetration Augurs Well for Mobile Learning Market

Opportunity Indicators

Table 68: African Mobile Communication Market (2016 & 2020): Penetration of Mobile Connectivity as a Percentage (%) of Total Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: African Mobile Communication Market by Handset Type (2016 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Subscriptions for Smartphones and Non-Smartphones (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 70: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Latin America

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 72: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Latin American Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Learning Products and Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7.1 Brazil

A.Market Analysis

High Mobile Penetration Rate Bodes Well for Brazilian Mobile Learning Market

Key Statistical Finding

Table 75: Internet Usage Trends Among Smartphone Owners in Brazil (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Internet Users by Gender and Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Spending on Customized Mobile Learning Content Continues to Grow

Migration of Private Education Providers to Mobile Platform - An Opportunity for M-Learning Market

Government's Encouragement to Tablet Use in PreK-12 Schools to Stimulate Mobile Learning Market

Rising Demand for Subscription-based Mobile Learning Value Added Services

Consumer - The Major End-Use Segment for Mobile Learning Content

B.Market Analytics

Table 76: Brazilian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Brazilian Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7.2 Rest of Latin America

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Mexico - An Emerging Online Education Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 78: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Mobile Learning Products and Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. COMPANY PROFILES





Total Companies Profiled: 76 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 78) The United States (43) Canada (5) Japan (1) Europe (12) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (8) - Italy (1) - Rest of Europe (2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (12) Latin America (2) Middle East (3)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05689849/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

