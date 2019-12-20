Global Mobile Mapping Market Report, 2019-2024 - Breakdown by Component, Type, Application, End-user, and Region
DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Mapping Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mobile mapping market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2019-2024.
This report provides a deep insight into the global mobile mapping market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis.
As the process of acquiring data through aerial photogrammetry is time-consuming, several organizations are shifting towards mobile mapping to gather geospatial data for construction, asset management, fleet management and maintenance of cable networks. This can also be accredited to the reduced delivery time and the low cost of mobile mapping when compared to other conventional mapping methods such as point-wise GPS and traditional terrestrial surveying.
Moreover, smartphone manufacturers are equipping mobile phones with low-cost GPS receivers and motion sensors that can detect the location of the users within a few meters of accuracy. Thus, rapid advancements in the satellite mapping technology, its integration into smartphones and the boosting sales of smartphones are strengthening the growth of the global mobile mapping market. Further, increasing interest of mobile application developers in creating user-friendly mobile mapping applications is also catalyzing the market growth.
