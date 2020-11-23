Global Mobile Medical Apps Market to Reach US$20,7 Billion by the Year 2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Medical Apps estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Medical Monitoring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 25.3% CAGR to reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nutrition & Fitness segment is readjusted to a revised 28.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.4% share of the global Mobile Medical Apps market.







The U.S. Accounts for Over 35.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 30.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Mobile Medical Apps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 35.69% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.7% and 24.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Medical Reference Segment Corners a 13.9% Share in 2020



In the global Medical Reference segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$477.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 27.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 333-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AgaMatrix, Inc.

Airstrip Technologies, Inc.

AliveCor, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

BioTelemetry, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

iHealth Lab, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Omron Corporation

Philips India Ltd.

Qualcomm Inc.

Withings









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

Mobile Health Apps Gain Interest Amid the Pandemic II-1

List of COVID-19 Contact Tracing Apps II-3

MHealth Investments Record Strong Growth in 2020 1H II-3

Exhibit 1: Leading Digital Health Categories by Funding: 1H2020 II-4

Rise in Fitness App Downloads II-5

Exhibit 2: Growth in Health and Fitness app Downloads: March

2020 Vs January 2020 II-6

Exhibit 3: Leading Health and Fitness Apps* Worldwide by Number

of Downloads : June 2020 II-7

Rise in Apps Developed for Contact Tracing II-8

Mobile Health Transforms Healthcare Industry II-8

Mobile App Development Trends in Healthcare II-9

Outlook II-11

Apps Find Favor Among Medical Professionals II-12

Developing Countries to Lead Growth in Future II-13

Reference Apps Bring in Digital Revolution in Healthcare Sector II-14

Barriers to Adoption of Mobile Medical Apps II-14

Concerns over Security & Compliance II-14

Patient Information Security: A Major Constraint II-15

Medical Apps Lack Clinical Involvement II-15

Potential Risk of Medical Apps in Clinical Settings II-16

Recent Industry Activity II-16



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-18



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-20

Integration of AI in Mobile Health Apps II-20

Optimizing Blockchain Technology to Deliver Efficient Health Care II-20

Exhibit 4: Blockchain Technology Adoption Worldwide (2019) -

Percentage Breakdown of Number of Use Cases of Non-Bitcoin

Blockchain Solutions II-21

Prominence of Big Data in Mobile Health Applications II-22

Impact of Internet of Things (IoT) on the Mobile Health Care

Industry II-22

Eminence of Cloud-based apps in the Mobile Health Care Industry II-23

AR\VR Technology to Play a Significant Role II-24

Apps Favored over Mobile Websites II-25

Select New Med Apps II-26

Growing Role of Telemedicine II-27

Video Consultation Apps on Rise II-28

Inclination of Young Consumers Towards Digital Health

Technology: Opportunity in Store II-29

Fitness Apps Gain Interest Amid Growing Health Consciousness II-29

Rising Healthcare Costs Drive Significance of Mobile Medical Apps II-30

Exhibit 5: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023 II-32

Chronic Diseases Management and Associated Costs Drive Medical

Apps Adoption II-33

Exhibit 6: Chronic Disease Management in Developed Countries (

2019): Percentage Distribution of Patient Population by

Chronic Disease Type in the US, Germany, and UK II-34

Emphasis on Remote Patient Monitoring Bodes Well for Mobile

Medical Apps Market II-34

Exhibit 7: mHealth Market by Service Category: 2020 II-35

Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth

Opportunities II-36

Exhibit 8: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050 II-37

Shortage of Medical Professionals: Mobile Medical Apps Come to

the Rescue II-37

Exhibit 9: Physicians Density Per 1000 Population in Select

Countries (2017) II-39

Smartphone Penetration & Declining Price of Connected Devices

Drive Adoption of Health and Fitness Apps II-40

Exhibit 10: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021E II-41

Exhibit 11: Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category

for 2020 II-41

Increasing Ownership of Mobile Devices among Medical

Professionals - A Business Case for Mobile Apps Market II-42

Exhibit 12: Percentage of Physician Usage of Phones for

Professional Purposes (2015-2020) II-43

Expanding 5G Connectivity to Drive Adoption of Mobile Medical Apps II-43

Exhibit 13: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022 II-45

Exhibit 14: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 and 2025 II-45



