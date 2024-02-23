Global Mobile Medical Imaging Market Trends Report 2024: Burgeoning Opportunities with Integration of AI Capabilities in Portable X-ray and POCUS

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile Medical Imaging Market Trends and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study will provide the trends, challenges, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and growth opportunities for mobile medical imaging systems in different clinical settings, including at-home medical imaging and remote diagnosis.

The report focuses on mobile imaging equipment for POC settings, enabling bedside imaging and remote diagnosis (excluding conventional, trailer-mounted mobile imaging equipment that users must transport to different locations). The geographic scope comprises North America, Europe, APAC, and the rest of the world (RoW).

There is a growing demand for mobile imaging equipment in low and middle-income countries due to the limited financial resources to procure, operate, and maintain expensive medical imaging equipment. Other challenges include irregular power supply, poor network connectivity, inadequate site infrastructure, and delays because of the geographical distance from original equipment manufacturers.

In addition, telemedicine and remote monitoring have experienced rapid adoption in Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets (e.g., China, Korea, Japan, India, and Australia), especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, as they have been an effective medium for delivering healthcare services globally, especially in rural areas.

Some challenges with mobile imaging include low diagnostic quality compared to conventional medical imaging systems. However, healthcare professionals can use mobile imaging solutions in clinical applications where high-resolution images are not required and as a supplement to traditional medical imaging equipment to free up the latter for when high-resolution images are required.

Cybersecurity is another challenge, as mobile imaging systems often handle personal health information. Regulations on patient data privacy and data sharing may slow the adoption of point-of-care (POC) imaging equipment.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Mobile and Portable Imaging Equipment for Remote Diagnosis and In-home Imaging Services

Growth Opportunity 2 - MRI Scanning for Alzheimer's Disease Treatment and to Guide Prostate Interventions

Growth Opportunity 3 - Integration of AI Capabilities in Portable X-ray and POCUS

This global study analyzes four main types of mobile imaging systems:

Mobile ultrasound scanners

Mobile CT scanners

Mobile X-ray scanners

Mobile MRI scanners

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Mobile Imaging Equipment Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Limitations of Traditional Medical Imaging Systems

Benefits of Mobile Imaging Systems

Trends Influencing Adoption of Mobile Medical Imaging Equipment

Challenges Facing Mobile Imaging Solutions Companies

Mobile Ultrasound Scanners

Benefits of Mobile Ultrasound Scanners

Clinical Applications of Mobile Ultrasound Scanners

Mobile CT Scanners

Benefits of Mobile CT Scanners

Clinical Applications of Mobile CT Scanners

Mobile MRI Scanners

Benefits of Mobile MRI Scanners

Clinical Applications of Mobile MRI Scanners

Mobile X-ray Scanners

Benefits of Mobile X-ray Scanners

Clinical Applications of Mobile X-ray Scanners

Mobile Medical Imaging - Ultrasound Competitive Landscape

Mobile Medical Imaging - X-ray Competitive Landscape

Mobile Medical Imaging - CT Competitive Landscape

Mobile Medical Imaging - MRI Competitive Landscape

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

