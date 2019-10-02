Global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Industry
Oct 02, 2019, 10:40 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$362.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 39.1%. NFC/Smartcard, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 33.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$43.3 Billion by the year 2025, NFC/Smartcard will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 43.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$10.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$16.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, NFC/Smartcard will reach a market size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 37.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$58.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Bharti Airtel Ltd.; Comviva Technologies Limited; FIS; Gemalto NV; Google LLC; MasterCard International, Inc.; Orange SA; PayPal, Inc.; Vodafone Group PLC
