Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Report 2022: Market Valued at $86+ Billion in 2022 - Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F

DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2022, By Solutions, Application, Pos Solutions, In-Store Payments Solutions, Remote Payments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile payment technologies market is expected to grow from $68.85 billion in 2021 to $86.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.2%. The market is expected to reach $212.70 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.1%.



The mobile payment technologies market consists of sales of mobile payment technologies and related services. This market deals with a method of payment that does not involve cash or cheques, but allows consumer to make immediate payments using portable electronic devices such as smartphones or tablets.



The initiatives taken by governments to promote a cashless economy is a major driver for the growth of the mobile payment technologies market. A cashless economy is the one in which financial transactions are not done with banknotes or physical currency but via digital modes of payment. In this regard, government across the world along with the central banks are taking several initiatives to move towards a cashless economy, which ultimately leads to the growth of the mobile payment technologies market.

According to a study conducted by MasterCard in 2019, the UAE has one of the fastest changing payment ecosystems because of a strong government leadership to promote electronic payments. For example, in May 2019, the Dubai Department of Finance launched a new digital payment wallet which is specially designed to pay government fees. This digital payment wallet facilitates smooth transfer of funds and promotes mobile payment technologies.



Security issues and threat of data breach is an important restraint on the mobile payment technologies market. This is mainly because lot of information and data is transferred in digital payments, which becomes a challenge for data security. There are multiple security issues like frauds & chargebacks, technical integration, malicious app clones, and mobile frauds that have an adverse impact on this market. For example, PayPal announced a security breach that put over 1.6 million customer's data at risk and as a compensation, the company had to offer free credit monitoring services for those who needed it.



The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) with mobile payments is an emerging trend in the mobile payment technologies market. IoT is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, or people that can transfer data over a network without requiring any human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

The integration of IoT in mobile payment technologies eases the payment experience of consumers and merchants, ensuring smooth and efficient payments on both ends. Due to increased convenience and safety provided by IoT-based mobile payments, many people are moving towards mobile payment technologies.

For example, MasterCard integrated IoT for bringing payments to a wide range of consumer products for around 50 billion devices that are expected to be connected to the internet by 2020. The company is also planning to come up with latest IoT-based devices to boost digital payments.



The mobile payment technologies market is governed by the Payment Services Directives (PSD2) which regulates the payment service providers throughout the European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA). This regulation primarily focuses on developing a more integrated payments market in Europe and encourages non-banks to participate in this industry to enhance competition.

PSD2 also ensures safer and more secured payments to increase protection of the customers and their data. Hence, this regulation is expected to further drive the mobile payment technologies market by providing smooth and efficient payment experience for both customers and payment service providers.



The countries covered in the mobile payment technologies market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the mobile payment technologies market are

PayPal Inc.

MasterCard

Bharti Airtel

Google Inc.

Apple Inc.

First Data Corporation

American Express Co.

Vodacom Group

Millicom International Cellular

Mahindra Comviva

Orange

Dwolla Inc.

WorldPay

Paytm

AT & T Inc.

Safaricom Limited

MTN Group

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

Visa

BlueSnap

PayU

Bank of America

Amazon

Citrus Payment Solutions

Stripe

Six Payment services

Paysafe

Wirecard

Novatti

Vodafone Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Mobile Payment Technologies Market Characteristics



3. Mobile Payment Technologies Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Mobile Payment Technologies



5. Mobile Payment Technologies Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Mobile Payment Technologies Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Mobile Payment Technologies Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Mobile Payment Technologies Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market, Segmentation By Solutions, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Point-of sale (PoS)

In-store payments

Remote payments

6.2. Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Retail & E-Commerce

Healthcare

BFSI

Enterprise

6.3. Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market, Segmentation By PoS Solutions, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Near-field communication (NFC) payments

Sound-wave based payments

Magnetic secure transmission (MST) payments

6.4. Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market, Segmentation By In-store Payments Solutions, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Mobile wallets

Quick response (QR) code payments

6.5. Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market, Segmentation By Remote Payments, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Internet payments

SMS payments

Direct carrier billing

Mobile banking

7. Mobile Payment Technologies Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a86f01

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets