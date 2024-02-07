Global Mobile Pet Care Market Size to Surpass US$ 1,108.8 Million by 2030 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1%

BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to CoherentMI, The global mobile pet care market was valued at US$ 641.4 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 1,108.8 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.1% during forecast period 2023 and 2030.

The global mobile pet care market is driven by several factors. Firstly, there is a significant increase in the adoption of pets globally. Pets have become an integral part of many households, and owners are increasingly concerned about their well-being. Mobile pet care services provide convenience and personalized care for pets, which is highly appealing to pet owners who have busy lifestyles. Additionally, the growing awareness about pet health and the need for regular grooming and veterinary care further drives the demand for mobile pet care services. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has also contributed to the growth of this market, as people are spending more time at home and are able to closely monitor their pets' needs.

The global mobile pet care market size is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the growing demand for convenient pet care services.

On the basis of service type, veterinary care is expected to hold a dominant position in the market. Mobile veterinary clinics offer various services including wellness visits, sick visits, dental care, and diagnostic testing.

In terms of animal type, dogs are the dominating segment in the mobile pet care market. Mobile grooming services for dogs include bathing, brushing, haircutting, nail trimming, and ear cleaning. In terms of end users, individual pet owners are the dominating segment in the market.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the mobile pet care market over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global mobile pet care market include PetSmart, Petco, Hollywood Feed, Pet Paradise, Aussie Pet Mobile, Purrfect Pet Services, Holistic Hound, My Pet Mobile Vet, Dial a Dog Wash, House Paws Mobile Vet, Mobile Mutts, Paw Pals Pet Sitting, Pet Calls Mobile Veterinary, Shelter to Sofa Mobile Grooming, The Pooch Mobile, Wags Mobile Pet Grooming, Walkin' Pets by HandicappedPets.com, Mobile Pet Vet, LLC, Vet Care Pet Clinic, and Family Veterinary Inc. These key players are focusing on providing high-quality and convenient pet care services to cater to the growing demand in the market.

Two key trends are expected to shape the future of the Mobile Pet Care Market. Firstly, there is a rising demand for holistic and organic pet care products. Pet owners are increasingly prioritizing the use of natural ingredients and environmentally friendly products for their pets. This trend is driven by the growing awareness of the potential harmful effects of chemicals and synthetic ingredients on pets' health. Mobile pet care providers are adapting to this trend by offering organic grooming products and using non-toxic cleaning supplies. Secondly, there is an increasing focus on technological advancements in the mobile pet care industry. Mobile apps and online platforms are being developed to streamline the booking process and enhance customer experience. These platforms provide pet owners with easy access to a range of services, such as grooming, pet sitting, and veterinary care, all in one place. This trend is expected to continue as technology continues to advance and pet owners seek more convenient and efficient ways to care for their pets.

In April 2023, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc, announced the availability of its clean grooming services and products at over 1,350 Petco pet care location.

In December 2021 , Pet Precious collaborated with Papa Pawsome to create a mobile service for pets in the Indian city of Mumbai .

Growing Demand for Convenient Pet Care Services

One of the key market opportunities driving this growth is the growing demand for convenient pet care services.

With busy lifestyles and limited time, pet owners are seeking convenient options for taking care of their pets. Mobile pet care services provide pet owners with the convenience of receiving veterinary care and grooming services at their doorstep. These services eliminate the need for pet owners to visit a traditional veterinary clinic or grooming salon, saving them time and effort.

On the basis of service type, veterinary care is the dominating segment in the mobile pet care market. Pet owners are increasingly relying on mobile veterinary services for routine check-ups, vaccinations, and preventive care for their pets. Mobile veterinary clinics offer a wide range of services including wellness visits, sick visits, dental care, and diagnostic testing.

Increasing Adoption of Mobile Pet Grooming Services

Another market opportunity in the global mobile pet care market is the increasing adoption of mobile pet grooming services. Pet grooming is an essential part of pet care, and mobile grooming services offer a convenient and stress-free grooming experience for both pet owners and their pets.

Mobile pet grooming services provide pet owners with the flexibility of scheduling grooming appointments at their preferred location. The grooming professionals come equipped with all the necessary grooming tools and supplies, and they groom the pets inside a mobile grooming vehicle. This eliminates the need for pet owners to transport their pets to a grooming salon, reducing the stress and anxiety that pets may experience during transportation.

Dogs are the dominating animal type in the mobile pet care market. Mobile grooming services for dogs include bathing, brushing, haircutting, nail trimming, and ear cleaning. These services help keep dogs clean and healthy, and they also contribute to their overall well-being.

By Service Type Veterinary Care Vaccination Diagnostic and Imaging Tests Others (Physical Heath Monitoring, etc.) Mobile Pet Grooming Bathing Hair Trimming Nail Clipping Others (Ear Cleaning, etc.) Mobile Pet Daycare Others (Mobile Pet Training, etc.)

By Animal Type Dogs Cats Birds Others (Fish, Horses, etc.)

By End User Individual Commercial

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



