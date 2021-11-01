Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market (2021 to 2030) - by Product, Distribution Channel, Price Range and Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Product, by Distribution Channel, by Price Range - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market size valued to USD 202.45 billion in 2020, is predicted to reach USD 328.70 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021-2030.

The global digitalization is leading towards higher dependency on smart gadgets, especially mobile phones. The enhanced connectivity spectrum tends to higher adoption of mobile phones at individual level, hence resulting to a consequent growth of mobile phone accessories market. Mobile phone accessories are the hardware components, trivial in functioning of mobile phones, but are necessary in providing additional support, product enhancement, and greater convenience factor. This includes innovative accessories such as external battery packs, power banks, wireless headphones, wireless chargers, memory card, protective case, screen protectors and many more.

Market Dynamics and Trends

The mobile phone accessories market is thriving due to higher adoption of mobile phones at global level. According to a survey the total number of smartphone shipments in quarter-3 of 2019 hit 352.4 million units. Increasing penetration of IoT & AI technologies, plus innovative technological progress in voice recognition system, wireless audio products, clip-on headphones, as well as precise integration of speech recognition software; are the factors driving the growth of the global market.



Besides, rapid urbanization, increase in per-capita income at global level, higher inclination towards social-networking sites and growing demand for fashionable mobile accessories, specifically from the young-generation, are anticipated in propelling the growth of the mobile phone accessories market in coming future.



However, increased use of headphones leading to hearing impairment problems and cutthroat competition between the key manufacturers leading to higher imposed tariffs on international trade, are the factors expected to impede the mobile phone accessories market growth during the forecast period.



Moreover, cutting-edge product launches by market players, growing demands for wireless accessories and fast-processing software, as well as technological progressions in imaging and photographic accessories, are creating new avenues for lucrative opportunities in the global mobile phone accessories market.

Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The global mobile phone accessories market share analysis is based on product, distribution channel, price range, and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into Battery, Headphone/earphone, Portable speaker, Charger, Memory card, Power bank, Battery case, Protective case, and others. Based on the channel of distribution, the market is divided into online and offline. Based on price range, the market is divided into low, medium, and premium. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the previously mentioned segments include regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Competitive Landscape

The mobile phone accessories market, which is highly competitive and fragmented, consists of various market players. Some of the major market players include Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, BYD Co. Ltd, Energizer Holdings Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Plantronics Inc., Sennheiser Electronic GMBH, Samsung Electronics and Sony Corporation among others.



The past endeavors, present developments and futuristic advancements, sum-up to comprehend the overall growth of the mobile phone accessories market. For instance, in September 2019, Sennheiser's premium MOMENTUM headphone range entered its third generation, with the launch of the new MOMENTUM Wireless at IFA 2019. Sennheiser's headphones claim to be the latest addition to the 'audio specialist's iconic range' that offers superior sound, a modern design aesthetic, cutting-edge technology, and a touch of handcrafted indulgence to every moment.



In February 2020, one of the major players of the global mobile phone accessories market, Samsung Electronics collaborated with the iconic New York fashion brand Thom Browne introducing its 'Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition.' Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition draws on Samsung's all new Galaxy Z Flip device, complemented with Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Watch Active2, depicting the fashion brand's bold and timeless style to introduce a groundbreaking foldable smartphone experience. The limited-edition smartphone is the first of its kind to be encased in glass while still having a matte look that is soft to the touch and effortless to hold with a classic grey pebble leather phone case, featuring the distinctive Thom Browne signature brand colors down the center; the perfect blend of art and technology.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Snapshot, 2019-2030 Million Usd

3. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis

4. Market Share Analysis, 2020 (%)

4.1. Vendor Share Analysis of Mobile Phone Accessories Market

4.2. Vendor Share Analysis of Mobile Phone Accessories Market, by Geography ($Million)

4.3. Battery

4.4. Headphones

4.5. Portable Speakers

4.6. Charger

4.7. Memory Card

4.8. Power Bank

4.9. Protective Case

4.10. Battery Case

4.11. Bluetooth Speaker

4.12. Screen Protection

4.13. Smart Watch

4.14. Fitness Bands

4.15. Ar & Vr Headsets

4.16. Mount & Stand

4.17. Data Cables

4.18. Selfie Sticks

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Demand for Wireless Accessories

5.1.2 Rise in Adoption of Smartphones

5.1.3 Strong Distribution Network

5.2. Restraints

5.2.1 Impact of Supply Disruption Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

5.2.2 Adverse Effect of Hearing Ability

5.3. Opportunities

5.3.1 Rapid Technological Advancements

5.3.2 Increasing Need for Convenience

6. Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market, by Product Type

7. Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market, by Distribution Channel

8. Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market, by Price Range

9. Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market, by Region

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Apple Inc.

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Company Snapshot

10.1.3 Operating Business Segments

10.1.4 Product Portfolio

10.1.5 Business Performance

10.1.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

10.2. Bose Corporation

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Company Snapshot

10.2.3 Operating Business Segments

10.2.4 Product Portfolio

10.2.5 Business Performance

10.2.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

10.3. Byd Company Ltd.

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Company Snapshot

10.3.3 Operating Business Segments

10.3.4 Product Portfolio

10.3.5 Business Performance

10.3.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

10.4. Energizer Holdings, Inc.

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Company Snapshot

10.4.3 Operating Business Segments

10.4.4 Product Portfolio

10.4.5 Business Performance

10.4.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

10.5. Jvckenwood Corporation

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Company Snapshot

10.5.3 Operating Business Segments

10.5.4 Product Portfolio

10.5.5 Business Performance

10.5.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

10.6. Panasonic Corporation

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Company Snapshot

10.6.3 Operating Business Segments

10.6.4 Product Portfolio

10.6.5 Business Performance

10.6.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

10.7. Plantronics, Inc.

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Company Snapshot

10.7.3 Operating Business Segments

10.7.4 Product Portfolio

10.7.5 Business Performance

10.7.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

10.8. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Company Snapshot

10.8.3 Operating Business Segments

10.8.4 Product Portfolio

10.8.5 Business Performance

10.8.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

10.9. Sony Corporation

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Company Snapshot

10.9.3 Operating Business Segments

10.9.4 Product Portfolio

10.9.5 Business Performance

10.9.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

10.10. Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. Kg

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Company Snapshot

10.10.3 Operating Business Segments

10.10.4 Product Portfolio

10.10.5 Business Performance

10.10.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

10.11. Xiaomi

10.11.1 Company Overview

10.11.2 Company Snapshot

10.11.3 Operating Business Segments

10.11.4 Product Portfolio

10.11.5 Business Performance

10.11.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

10.12. Walmart

10.12.1 Company Overview

10.12.2 Company Snapshot

10.12.3 Operating Business Segments

10.12.4 Product Portfolio

10.12.5 Business Performance

10.12.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

