Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Research Report (2020 to 2025) - Featuring Anker Innovations, Apple and Belkin International Among Others
Apr 19, 2021, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Phone Accessories Market Research Report by Product (Battery, Battery Cases, Chargers, Headphones, and Memory Card), by Distribution Mode (Offline and Online) - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market is expected to grow from USD 26,902.95 Million in 2020 to USD 37,071.56 Million by the end of 2025.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Mobile Phone Accessories to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
The Power Bank is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
Based on Product, the Mobile Phone Accessories Market is examined across Battery, Battery Cases, Chargers, Headphones, Memory Card, Portable Speaker, Power Bank, and Protective Case. The Headphones commanded the largest size in the Mobile Phone Accessories Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Power Bank is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Online is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
Based on Distribution Mode, the Mobile Phone Accessories Market is examined across Offline and Online. The Offline commanded the largest size in the Mobile Phone Accessories Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Online is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
Based on Geography, the Mobile Phone Accessories Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Asia-Pacific commanded the largest size in the Mobile Phone Accessories Market in 2020, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market including Anker Innovations Limited, Apple Inc., Belkin International, Inc., Bose Corporation, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Incipio, LLC, JVC Kenwood Corporation, Otter Products, LLC, Plantronics, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corporation, and Xiaomi Corporation.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. the ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Mobile Phone Accessories Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3t6e19
