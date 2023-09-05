Global Mobile Phone Chargers Market 2023: Players Include LG Electronics, MC Power, Mipow, Momax and PNY

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Phone Chargers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Mobile Phone Chargers Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2030 with 8.3% CAGR

The global market for mobile phone chargers, valued at US$6.4 billion in 2022, is projected to attain a size of US$12 billion by 2030, registering a notable CAGR of 8.3% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

U.S. Market at $1.7 Billion, China to Grow at 13.7% CAGR

In 2022, the mobile phone chargers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 billion. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is expected to achieve a market size of US$3 billion by 2030, with a remarkable CAGR of 13.7% during the period from 2022 to 2030. Notable growth is also anticipated in other key markets, such as Japan and Canada, with projected growth rates of approximately 4% and 6.4%, respectively, from 2022 to 2030. Germany, within the European region, is forecasted to experience a CAGR of about 5.5%.

  • Aigo
  • Aohai
  • Arun
  • Hingyi
  • Hosiden
  • LG Electronics
  • MC Power
  • Mipow
  • Momax
  • PNY

This data highlights the dynamic growth prospects within the mobile phone chargers market and key players contributing to its evolution. As the demand for mobile devices continues to surge globally, the mobile phone chargers market is poised for substantial expansion, driven by technological advancements and increasing smartphone adoption.

