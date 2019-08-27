Global Mobile Phone Protective Cases Market By Type, By Price Range, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Mobile Phone Protective Cases Market By Type (Mobile Pouches, Body Gloves, Hybrid Cases), By Price Range (Up to $10, $11–$20 & Above $21), By Distribution Channel (Store-based Retail & Non-Store-based Retail), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

Global mobile phone protective cases market was valued at $ 3,183.6 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% to reach 5,114.6 million by 2024, owing to the increasing number of smartphone and tablet users across the globe. Mobile phone protective case provides support to the cell phones. These cases are mainly designed for properly holding a mobile phone or often used as suitable accessories for different cell phones. Mobile phone protective cases protect the phone against scratches, dirt and water and helps to increase life span of phones.Rapid urbanization along with increasing population especially in Asian countries such as China and India, higher inclination towards smartphones and strong distribution network is anticipated to strengthen the growth of global mobile phone protective cases market during forecast period.Besides, rising need to increase the lifetime of smartphones as well as to cover and protect them from any damage is further likely to positively influence global mobile phone protective cases market through 2024.

Furthermore, availability of a wide variety of designed covers coupled with increasing fashion consciousness among people would propel demand for protective cases across the globe in the coming years.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific mobile phone protective cases market is anticipated to capture a significant portion of global market during forecast period.Among countries, China accounted for the largest share in Asia-Pacific mobile phone protective cases market 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during forecast period as well.

North America mobile phone protective cases market is also anticipated to witness healthy growth owing to large number of customized protective case makers in the region, as consumers in North America prefer stylish and attractive protective cases.Global protective case market is highly fragmented in nature and there are a large number of players present in mature and emerging regional markets. Some of the major players operating in global mobile phone protective cases market are Otter Products, LLC, FIT Hon Teng Limited, Pelican Technology, Reiko Wireless Inc., Gede Group, Mophie Technology, Moshi, Griffin Technology, Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., CG Mobile Ltd., Incipio, LLC, among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017Base Year: 2018Estimated Year: 2019Forecast Period: 2020–2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of global mobile phone protective cases market.• To classify and forecast global mobile phone protective cases market based on type, price range, distribution channel and regional distribution.• To identify drivers and challenges for global mobile phone protective cases market.• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc., in global mobile phone protective cases market• To conduct pricing analysis for global mobile phone protective cases market.• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in global mobile phone protective cases marketSome of the leading players in global mobile phone protective cases market are Otter Products, LLC, FIT Hon Teng Limited, Pelican Technology, Reiko Wireless Inc., Gede Group, Mophie Technology, Moshi, Griffin Technology, Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., CG Mobile Ltd., Incipio, LLC.The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.The analyst calculated the market size of global mobile phone protective cases market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various application across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Mobile phone protective cases manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and stakeholders

• Potential Investors

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to mobile phone protective cases market

• Research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global mobile phone protective cases market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type

o Mobile Pouches

o Body Gloves

o Hybrid Cases

• Market, By Price Range

o Up to $10

o $11–$20

o Above $21

• By Distribution Channel

o Store-based Retail

o Non-Store-based Retail

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Rest of North America

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Nigeria

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global mobile phone protective cases market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

