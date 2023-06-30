Global Mobile Point-of-Sale Terminals Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $102.73 Billion by 2032

DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Mobile Point-of-Sale Terminals Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component, By Deployment Type, By End-Users, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals market size is expected to reach USD 102.73 Billion by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Mobile point-of-sale (POS) terminals have grown from being simple instruments for processing payments to complex analytics solution providers with more powerful computing power and wireless connection capability.

The usage of consumer-grade devices such as tablets for business use has driven the growth of the mobile POS terminals market by providing ubiquitous wireless connectivity, mobile printers, scanners, card readers, and multiple platform support for various applications.

The mobile POS terminals industry is expected to grow due to the increasing use of data analytics, credit card payments, and changing consumer expectations. Retailers are adopting new applications and strategies to provide a seamless customer experience and create new channels for revenue growth.

The low installation costs of tablet-based mobile POS terminals have made them attractive to small and medium-sized businesses, who benefit from reduced customer wait times, increased security, and paper-free receipting services.

The rising use of tablets and the rise in small enterprises and micro-merchants, and the demand for efficient line-busting strategies to promote card use are all predicted to contribute to market growth. However, concerns over data security and lack of standardization may impede market growth. The need for mobile POS terminals is anticipated to increase even more as Near Field Communication (NFC) in mobile devices becomes more widely adopted.

Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market Report Highlights

The software segment is expected to experience growth as more consumers switch to using consumer-grade electronic devices, like tablets, to handle their POS requirements.

The retail sector is projected to be the leading segment in the market. The surge in popularity of digital payments and mobile payment wallets like Apple Pay and Samsung Pay has led to an increase in demand for mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals in the retail industry.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the rise in low-cost manufacturing activities in the region. The increasing demand across various application segments is expected to drive the growth of the regional market.

