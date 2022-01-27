Global Mobile Pressure Washer Market Forecast to Register CAGR of Over 4% During 2022-2027

Jan 27, 2022, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Pressure Washer Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mobile pressure washer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2022-2027. The popularity of cordless mobile pressure washers has thus been rising significantly in recent years. With rapid improvements in battery power and technology, the sale of cordless mobile pressure washers is expected to eat up the share of corded electric pressures during the next 5 years.
In 2021, battery-operated mobile pressure washers accounted for 9.73% of the global mobile pressure washer market share. However, with technological advancements and increased availability, the demand for battery-powered pressure washers is expected to grow further during the forecast period.
Latest trends driving the market are:
- Technological Advancements and Increased Product Efficiency
- Rising Inclination Towards Automation
- Growing Demand for Professional Contract Cleaning Services
- Rising Construction Activities Across the Globe Leading to Adoption of Pressure Washer
- Surge in Usage in Residential and Commercial Application
- Growth in Vehicle Washing Industry
KEY POINTS
- The 0-1,500 PSI pressure washer segment accounted for a market share of 13.72% in 2021. However, it is expected to be one of the fastest-growing segments, due to the increasing demand for battery-powered pressure washers and the growing demand for electric pressure washers for domestic usage.
- Pressure washers with more than 4000 PSI are designed for heavy-duty commercial applications. These pressure washers can remove the toughest stains that other pressure washers cannot remove, eventually benefiting the market growth for portable pressure washers.
- Improving living standards and growing cleaning requirements, especially in the emerging economic regions such as APAC and Latin America, are primarily driving the cleaning equipment market.
The report is broken down as follows:
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
- Battery-powered machines are rapidly being adopted in the residential segment. These machines can be compared to electric machines in terms of power. The machine's high price is also contributing to its significant share in the market revenue. Several manufacturers are investing in developing more powerful battery-powered machines with longer runtime. The US, Canada, Germany, China, France, and the UK are the largest battery-powered machines market expected to pose an absolute growth during the forecast period.
- Some of the major electric mobile pressure washer brands are Karcher, RYOBI, Robert Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, AR Blue Clean, Briggs & Stratton, and others.
Market Segmentation by Power Source
- Electric
- Gas
- Battery
- Others
Market Segmentation by Operation
- Hot-Water
- Cold-Water
Market Segmentation by Output
- 0-1500 PSI
- 1501-3000 PSI
- 3001-4000 PSI
- Above 4000 PSI
Market Segmentation by End-Users
- Residential
- Garden
- Vehicles
- Swimming Pools and Large Patio Areas
- Bicycles
- Others
- Commercial and Industrial
- Automobile
- Construction
- Public and Municipality
- Retail
- Hospitality
- Healthcare
- Agriculture
- Others
- Contract Cleaners
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels
- Offline
- Online
VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Major players that are dominating the market are Alfred Karcher, Nilfisk, Robert Bosch, Briggs & Stratton, and FNA Group. Alfred Karcher is the largest producer of commercial and residential mobile pressure washers in the world. Nilfisk, another significant player in the market, offers a wide variety of commercial as well as industrial mobile pressure washers.
- Vendors with a prominent international presence currently dominate the market. Nilfisk extended its presence in the Australian market by acquiring Kerrick, a heavy-duty, commercial, and industrial cleaning equipment provider. Nilfisk has also acquired China-based Viper Group to gain a leading position in the rapidly growing Chinese market. The combined Nilfisk-Viper entity now has a global presence in around 36 countries.
Prominent Vendors
- Alfred Karcher
- Nilfisk
- Bosch
- Briggs & Stratton
Other Prominent Vendors
- Annovi Reverberi Group
- STIHL
- Generac Power Systems
- Lavorwash
- Alkota
- Deere & Company
- Snow Joe + Sun Joe
- Stanley Black & Decker
- IPC
- Techtronic Industries (TTI)
- Husqvarna
- Koblenz
- SIMONIZ
- Koki Holdings
- Makita
- ANLU
- Greenworks Tools
- Mi-T-M Corporation
- Northern Tool + Equipment
- Vortex Industries
