Global Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions Industry

Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.1%. Local & Short Haul Fleets, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.6 Billion by the year 2025, Local & Short Haul Fleets will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$320.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$277.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Local & Short Haul Fleets will reach a market size of US$374.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Mobile Resource Management Solutions: An Overview

Recent Market Activity

MRM Solutions Application in Select Services and Industries

Transportation and Distribution

Construction

Police and Fire Service Departments

Public Transportation

Oil and Natural Gas

Utility Companies

Mobile Resource Management: Moving to Real-time World

Selecting Appropriate Mobile Resource Management Solution - Key

Pointers

Functions Performed by the Company

Amount of Fuel Lost

Job Efficiency

Meeting Critical Needs

Features for Future Growth

Usage of Internet

Enhancements of Values

Choice of Wireless Coverage

Satellite Coverage

Future Functionality

Determination of Appropriate Solution

Vehicle Tracking Systems - Key Segment of MRM Solutions

From GPS to On-board Tracking

Proper Identification of Business Benefits

Driver Safety Issues and Business Compliance

Reduced Carbon Footprint

Technological Improvements Leading the Way Forward

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



AppLocation Systems, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

CalAmp Corporation

Garmin International, Inc.

Masternaut

PeopleNet Communications Corporation

SkyBitz, Inc.

Spireon, Inc.

Telenav, Inc.

Teletrac Navman Group

Telogis, Inc.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc.

Transics International NV

Trimble, Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc.





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



MRM Solutions: Market Dynamics

Opportunities Exist for Seasoned Providers of MRM Solutions

Challenges

Trends in Vehicle Tracking Solutions

Modern Technologies Aiding Companies

Cyber Security Concerns

New Products with Latest Technologies Swamping Market

Improved Analytics to Give Better Insight

Immense Growth Potential in Vehicle-Tracking Solutions

Cross-border Trucking Industry Gaining Prominence Globally

Market Opportunity Exists At Various Verticals

Perceived Notions Proving Hindrance in Smooth Ride for Vehicle

Tracking Solutions

Lack of Proven Cross-Border Vehicle Tracking Capabilities

Hampering Growth in Cross-border Tracking Vertical





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 75

