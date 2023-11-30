Global Mobile Substation Industry Report 2023-2030: U.S. Market is Estimated at $148.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Substation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Mobile Substation Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030

The global market for Mobile Substation estimated at US$915.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Transformer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$846.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Switchgear segment is estimated at 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The concept of electrical houses is introduced, with a focus on mobile substations and their associated features and applications, highlighting the crucial role of mobile transformers within substations. The competitive scenario emphasizes the importance of portable power solutions, with leading companies driving innovation in the field. Recent market activity is also highlighted, along with global key competitors' percentage market share in 2022.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $148.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR

The market overview and outlook indicate that the Middle East & Africa region holds the largest share in the world mobile substation market, with geographic regions ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027, including Middle East & Africa, China, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan.



The Mobile Substation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$148.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$39.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Frequency of Power Outages Drives Demand

Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of Affected Firms

Weather-related Power Outages Become More Rampant

Technology Advancements Give Impetus to Market Expansion

Eco-friendly, Mobile Substations from Siemens

Established Use in Construction Site Electrification Programs

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Oil & Gas Sector: Prominent Consumer of Mobile Substations

Robust Opportunities in Utilities Sector

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA , China , India , Russia , Brazil , EU, Middle East and Rest of World

, , , , , EU, and Rest of World Mobile Substations Gain Traction in Metals & Mining Industry

World Metals & Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot

Leading Mining Nations in the World (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Mine Production Volume for Australia , China , Russia , USA , and Others

, , , , and Others Relevance in Disaster Response Operations

Growing Opportunities in Renewables Sector

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Convenience of Mobile Substation in Railway & Urban Transport Electrification

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 48 Featured)

ABB Ltd.

General Electric Company

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

CID Associates, Inc.

Elgin Equipment Group

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

Aktif Group of Companies

American Modular Power Solutions, Inc.

Creative Distribution Automation Co., Ltd.

EKOSinerji Elektrik San. ve Tic. A.S.

Electroinnova Instalaciones y Mantenimientos S.L.

Elgin Power Solutions

KEAS Control Systems India Pvt., Ltd.

Acoustics India Private Limited

Atlas Electric, Inc.

