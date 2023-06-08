Global Mobile Substation Strategic Business Report 2023: A $1.5 Billion Market by 2030 - Mobile Substations Gain Traction in Metals & Mining

DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Substation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Mobile Substation Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mobile Substation estimated at US$915.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Transformer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$846.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Switchgear segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $148.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Mobile Substation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$148.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$39.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact on Mobile Substations

An Introduction to Electrical Houses

Mobile Substation: A Prelude

Features and Applications of Mobile Substation

Mobile Transformer: Key to Substation

Market Overview and Outlook

Regional Analysis: Middle East & Africa Represents the Largest Region

& Africa Represents the Largest Region Competitive Scenario

Portable Power Solutions: Leading Companies Show the Way through Innovations

Recent Market Activity

Mobile Substation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Frequency of Power Outages Drives Demand

Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of Affected Firms

Weather-related Power Outages Become More Rampant

Technology Advancements Give Impetus to Market Expansion

Eco-friendly, Mobile Substations from Siemens

Established Use in Construction Site Electrification Programs

Oil & Gas Sector: Prominent Consumer of Mobile Substations

Robust Opportunities in Utilities Sector

Mobile Substations Gain Traction in Metals & Mining Industry

World Metals & Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot

Leading Mining Nations in the World: Percentage Breakdown of Mine Production Volume for Australia , China , Russia , USA , and Others

, , , , and Others Relevance in Disaster Response Operations

Growing Opportunities in Renewables Sector

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh)

Convenience of Mobile Substation in Railway & Urban Transport Electrification

